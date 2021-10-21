Britney Spears Proudly Flaunts Her Abs In Crop Top In Sexy New Dance Video

Britney Spears — no stranger to a great dance video — posted a new clip on Thursday, showing off her spectacular abs while smiling for the camera.

Britney Spears is dancing away the stress of her conservatorship woes — and sculpting her abs in the process! The “Piece of Me” singer, 39, twirled for the camera on Thursday, Oct. 21 in a new video posted to Instagram, sharing how she’s seeing more “definition” in her stomach — a testament to all those hardcore workouts with fiancé Sam Asghari, 27.

“Well… for the love of God I finally see some definition in my abs!!!!’ Britney raved as she shared a video of her dancing to the song, “Glycerine” by Bush. ‘It’s nice to finally see some results!!!!” In the clip, Brit wore a red peasant top that showed off her pristine stomach, pairing the look with her quintessential white booty shorts as she spun around in her living room.

Britney shared that “Glycerine” was her “favorite song in high school” and joked that she used to think it sounded like “gasoline.” She then revealed “a little secret” about Gwen Stefani, 52, inviting her over “one day to swim” at her house. Gwen’s ex, Gavin Rossdale, 55, aka the lead singer of Bush, was there for the swim date. “[L]iterally the coolest moment of my life” Britney gushed about the sweet memory.

It may be hard for fans to imagine Britney to need more “definition” in her stomach, since, judging from her epic workout videos and bikini shots, she’s needed zero help in that department. Earlier this month, the princess of pop posted a workout video with fiancé Sam as the two worked out together in their home gym. Showing off her killer bod, Britney showed off some moves while panning to her man to put his buff bod on display as well.

In addition to Britney being happy about her abs, fans as glad to see the pop icon be all smiles in the midst of her conservatorship drama. The singer recently shared how, even with her freedom on the horizon, she still felt a little hesitant — perhaps a bit scared — about moving forward after years under her father’s control. Judging by her dance videos and bright spirit, however, fans are hoping Britney can become the woman she’s always meant to be.