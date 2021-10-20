See Pic

Penelope Disick, 9, Pampers Herself With Face Mask In Bed — Photo

Penelope Disick & Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick looked so relaxed in a gold face mask on her mom’s IG Story.

Penelope Disick is living her best life. The 9-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took some time to relax and focus on her beauty regiments by sporting a gold face mask in a photo shared to Kourt’s Instagram Story on October 19.  Penelope wore the face mask while laying comfortably in a bed and had her full attention towards her phone, as her newly-engaged mother managed to snap a quick pic of the youngster.

Penelope also wore a pink long-sleeved T-shirt for the beauty session, and she covered the top of her head with a colorful fluffy headband. Kourtney, 42, wrote on the image of her mini-me daughter, “Her name is P.”

Kourtney shares her daughter with Scott, whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship with from 2005 to 2015. The exes also share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, together. Recently, the family has been in the news more than ever thanks to Kourtney’s engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Kourt started dating the rockstar in early 2021, and she accpeted his proposal on the beach in Montecito on October 17.

Following the engagement, a source told HollywoodLife that Penelope and the rest of Kourtney’s kids were overjoyed about the POOSH founder getting engaged to Travis. “The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” the source shared. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.” Meanwhile, Travis’ kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46, have expressed their excitement about the two families becoming one, as well.

Kourt’s kids have gotten to spend some quality time with Travis over the past months. Just a week before the fairytale engagement went down, the power couple brought along Penelope, as well as Alabama and Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, for a Halloween-themed night out at Nights of the Jack, where the group got to explore a trail filled with celebrity-inspired pumpkin carvings.