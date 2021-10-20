Lisa Rinna Claims Denise Richards Tried Hooking Up With ‘RHOC’ Stars After BravoCon

Lisa Rinna revealed some fresh tea on Denise Richards in a new Bravo tell-all, claiming her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star was up to even more than viewers saw during season 10.

In the latest Real Housewives-themed book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn, new claims have set off another wave of drama. In the book, Lisa Rinna, 58, shared some new information about her former co-star, Denise Richards, 50, who was infamously embroiled in a sex scandal with Brandi Glanville, 48, last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Lisa, there’s more scandal to be shared, as she claimed in the book that Denise allegedly propositioned women from The Real Housewives of Orange County after BravoCon in 2019.

“At BravoCon, we heard that Denise went out with the RHOC ladies and asked them to sit on her face,” Lisa said in the book, although none of the RHOC cast corroborated her claim, nor did Denise provide any comment. HollywoodLife also reached out to Denise’s rep for comment, but we did not receive a response.

“Why did no one tell me that?! Or mention it at the reunion?!” Bravo producer Andy Cohen , 53, exclaimed in the book after hearing the fresh gossip.

Reflecting on what happened last season, Brandi continued to defend her claim that she and Denise hooked up despite Denise’s denial. “What happened with Denise and I happened — it f***ing happened,” Brandi said in the book. “She kept me quiet for seven months. Her entire career was built on being sexual, she is a sex bomb. And now all of a sudden, you’re motherf***ing Saint Teresa?”

Producer Chris Cullen also added that although Brandi had been labeled a “liar” all season by Denise and several other critics, he and the production team went through Brandi’s past footage and “really couldn’t find an example where Brandi lied.” Although he admitted some of her claims were a little flimsy, there was no evidence she was ever fully lying.