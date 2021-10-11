Exclusive

Teresa Giudice’s Christmas Plans With BF Luis Ruelas Revealed After Moving Into Mansion Together

Teresa Giudice hopes to spend the holidays ‘somewhere tropical’ with her daughters and boyfriend Luis Ruelas, whom she purchased a $3 million NJ mansion with.

Halloween is right around the corner, but Teresa Giudice is already looking ahead this holiday season. A source close to the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Teresa is hoping to go on vacation for Christmas with her four daughters, her boyfriend Luis Ruelas, and his two children. “Teresa wants to go away with Louie and all of their kids around Christmas time this year to somewhere tropical and warm and escape the cold East Coast weather,” the insider said. “Her kids love him and his kids love her. They really are turning into one big blended family.”

Teresa has been dating Luis for over a year now, and just recently, the lovebirds moved into their 7,728 square-foot NJ mansion that they purchased together for $3.35 million. “They are very serious and friends wouldn’t be surprised to see them engaged soon,” the source said. Our insider also noted that Teresa — who finalized her divorce from husband Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage in September 2020 — has “never been happier, is so in love” and that Luis “treats her really, really well.”

“He’s great to her daughters, too,” the insider added of the Bravo star’s new beau. “Teresa is in a completely different place than she was a couple of years ago. It’s amazing. The house is a fresh start for her and she’s ready.”

Ever since Teresa and Luis went public with their romance in November, they’ve been super loved up and seem to be moving very fast as a couple. In fact, a source close to Tre previously told HL that the mother of four is very open to marriage again. “Teresa feels like this is it for her when it comes to her relationship with Louie,” the source said. “She’s honestly never been happier and is in the happiest, healthiest relationship she’s ever been in. She absolutely could see herself marrying Louie.”

Teresa’s loved ones are supportive of her new relationship, as well. “I just don’t think he’s a fling,” Teresa’s sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga told HL in May. “I think that they’re very serious about each other and they love each other very much. I could tell if he was a fling and he just doesn’t feel like a fling.”