Teresa Giudice’s Friends Are ‘Worried’ She & Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Are Moving Too Fast

Teresa Giudice is ‘more in love than ever before’ with her boyfriend Luis Ruelas, who she went public with in Nov., but pals would like to see her ‘do her own thing for a while.’

Teresa Giudice, 49, has reportedly been head over heels in love with her boyfriend Luis Ruelas but her serious feelings are getting her close friends “worried.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star “would marry Luis in a heartbeat”, according to one source, but some people think she needs to take her time since she just finalized her divorce from husband Joe Giudice, 49, after 20 years of marriage in Sept.

“Her friends have never seen her like this before. He’s very different than Joe,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But some friends are worried that she’s so in love that she’s blinded by certain things like his past and working with him too soon. They’d like to see her do her own thing for a while and spend more time getting to know him. He seems to treat her right, but they are just very protective of her after all she’s been through.”

Teresa and Luis, who went public with their romance in Nov., were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, CA at the end of May and he wasn’t shy about saying he’d love to propose to her one day. The smitten beau said “yes” three times when asked whether there was a possibility of marriage between them in the future, proving things seem to be getting pretty serious.

“She’s more in love than ever before,” the insider continued. “Those two always have their hands on one another. They do everything together. She brings him on work trips too and never wants to be away from him. She’s totally smitten. They’re like teenagers in high school. He’s very supportive and even helping her with her career.”

Marisa DiMartino but they reportedly divorced in 2011. A Before he got together with Teresa, Luis was married tobut they reportedly divorced in 2011. A video appearing to show Luis pleading to propose to her again recently surfaced on social media, but it’s unclear where or when it was taken. Since he also doesn’t mention any names, it’s not confirmed he was talking to Marisa, but it’s gotten attention from some fans.

A recent report also claims that Luis has a controversial past with two of his exes. One ex claimed he was “sex-obsessed” and would complain even if they had sex as much as “four times a day” and another sued him and claimed he would “punish” her if she refused his constant sexual demands, according to Page Six . Although Teresa hasn’t spoken out about the claims publicly, a source said she has no interest in them and is not letting it affect her relationship with Luis.

“Teresa has zero interest in any of these women or what they allege and has never been happier,” the source told Page Six. “This is a case of a scorned ex looking for her 15 seconds.”