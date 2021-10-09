Kris Jenner Sends Love to Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing After He Reveals He Was Severely Burned

Olivier Rousteing is no longer hiding the secret he’s been keeping after suffering severe burns from a horrific fireplace explosion that left him fighting for his life in a Paris hospital.

Beauty truly can come from pain. One year ago on October 9, 2020, Olivier Rousteing suffered horrific burns over much of his body due to an explosion in his home. The famous Balmain designer revealed on Instagram on the one-year anniversary that his fireplace burst into flames one night and by the next morning, the 36-year old woke up in a Paris hospital. In what could have potentially been a fatal experience, the fashion designer said it was only with the support of his close friends and family that he was able to keep the accident a secret for one year. Now that the story is coming to light, Olivier is healed and feeling better than ever, thanks to the continued support of friends – including a number of his famous pals.

“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long,” Olivier said in his honest confession. “As I recovered, I just worked days and night to forget and creating all my collections , trying to keep the world dreaming with my collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even multiple rings on all my fingers through many interviews or fotoshoots,” the designer said.

A slew of encouraging and loving messages poured in for Rousteing on Oct. 9, 2021 following his reveal. Balmain fan and collector Kim Kardashian wrote, “I love you,” with an emoji of praying hands. Cardi B wrote, “God bless you,” while Cindy Crawford simply commented with emojis of praying hands. “I’m so glad you’re safe,” Donatella Versace expressed. “You have been so strong and so positive through it all and I am beyond proud of you!!!!,” said longtime friend Kris Jenner. “I know how hard this is to share, but just know it will help so many people in different ways… your message of hope and strength and focus and love will always inspire everyone who you come in contact with… you are such a ROCKSTAR and I love you !! God is so good.”

As scary as the experience was for Olivier, he could not help but be grateful every painful step of the way. The clothing architect tirelessly thanked the hospital staff at Paris’ Hôpital Saint Louis for taking such good care of him — right in the heart of a raging global pandemic that had killed over a million people by early October 2020. Olivier added, “to the doctors and nurses at Saint Louis, and to all those who helped me during this long recovery and kept my secret : a profound thank-you. I love you.

GOD BLESS YOU ALL.”

Today, you could say that Olivier is thriving. His scars have healed and he is ready to be who he is again – without shame. “Now, a year later—healed, happy and healthy. I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life. Today, I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I’m beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude.”