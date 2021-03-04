Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Show Off Matching Balmain Outfits & Passport Cases — Watch

Get ready for a new round of Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi twinning. They were sent matching metallic pink Balmain jumpsuits, and Ky shared a video of their exciting unboxing moment.



It is SO good to be Kylie Jenner. She was sent a special delivery from Balmain Paris courtesy of friend and the label’s Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. He created matching pink metallic customized zip-front jumpsuits for the 23-year-old and her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster so they can totally twin out. Kylie showed the unboxing moment via her Instagram stories on March 4, as the garments arrived in a black and white Balmain logo suitcase. It featured a glittery handle and a faux baggage claim stub attached with their names on it. Are you getting the “travel” theme yet?

“Look at what you got,” Kylie said to Stormi as she lifted up the top of the suitcase to reveal the space like jumpsuits inside. The inquisitive youngster looked down and saw the chest of the garment with her name written on an orange nameplate reading “Stormi” in black lettering and a yellow “Balmain” nameplate underneath it. That made it look like she was going to be the prettiest pink future astronaut!

“Wow! Matching outfits with mommy?” Kylie gushed in the cutest voice as Stormi took out her outfit to examine it. Underneath, Kylie’s jumpsuit could be seen, along with an orange nameplate that read “KJ” for her initials. Both jumpsuits featured the Balmain logo embedded into the metallic fabric. Kylie has long been a big fan of Balmain, choosing a nearly $25K colorful mini-dress by the label to wear for her 23rd birthday celebration dinner in the Turks and Caicos in Aug. 2020.

The travel themed gift set continued, with Kylie showing off Balmain passport cases with the same pink metallic fabric to match the jumpsuits. “How cute are these passport cases? Thank you Olivier, we love you!” the cosmetics mogul gushed in a second IG stories video. The mother and daughter also got white sneakers in the stash of goods, as the brand’s name could be seen inside the shoes in gold lettering.

Kylie and Stormi aren’t going to be the only Kar-Jenner mother daughter twinning in the fabulous Balmain outfits. The day prior, Kim Kardashian, 40, unboxed hers, gushing over the details of her travel care package from Olivier. Her jumpsuit came in metallic silver so she won’t be matching Kylie directly, and Balmain included a child’s version for her seven-year-old daughter North to wear. Kim also got the same passport covers, shoes and of course that sweet Balmain suitcase, which makes for the best packaging ever. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kar-Jenners have been able to do plenty of traveling, so we can’t wait to see Kylie and Stormi aboard her pink private jet in their matching pink metallic Balmain jumpsuits! What a twinning moment that will make.