Kylie Jenner Is Officially Director Of Makeup At Balmain PFW Show – What You Need To Know

Kylie Jenner teamed up with Balmain creative director, Olivier Rousteing on a new Kylie Cosmetics collab & she will officially be the director of makeup at the runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27.

Kylie Jenner, 22, announced her latest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with high-fashion brand Balmain, and the collection will officially debut on Friday, September 27. Kylie, who has worn many dresses from Balmain and has become close friends with the creative director, Olivier Rousteing, will launch the collection at the Balmain Spring-Summer 2020 2020 ready-to-wear presentation at the Opera Garnier during Paris Fashion Week. Not only is Kylie dropping the new Kylie X Balmain collection, but she is also officially titled the Artistic Director of Makeup for the show and the only products used will be from the new line. The collection was created exclusively for the fashion show, marking the first time Kylie Cosmetics has been a part of fashion week.

The new collection features brand new packaging which reflects the Parisian-street art designs and pastel hues that can be seen on the runway. Also included in the eyeshadow palette is the pink shade that Kylie wore with her pastel pink 2019 Grammys ensemble, designed by Olivier Rousteing. Kylie gushed about her new collab, saying, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Olivier’s work for Balmain. His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics.”

Explaining how the collection was brought to fruition, Kylie said, “About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring-Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show. The collection that we created is full of really beautiful shades that can be mixed and matched to create everything from bold, runway-style looks, to soft and pretty glam. The collection is the perfect blend of our personalities and visions, with one goal at the heart of it: to make everyone who wears it feel confident, beautiful and authentically themselves!”

The collection will include High Gloss ($16), Matte Lip Kit ($29), Kyshadow Palette ($42), Matte Lip Kit + High Gloss Bundle ($38), and a Collection Bundle ($75), all available on Sept. 27.