Midi Skirts: Khloe Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson & More Stars Making Longer Skirts Look Great

As the seasons are quickly changing from fall to winter, celebs have been swapping their mini skirts for midis, with some of our favorite stars proving it’s the fashion trend of the season!

Cold weather has officially moved in, leaving everyone to store away their shorts and mini skirts for something a bit warmer with a tad more length. The perfect solution? Midi skirts! This underrated essential for any wardrobe is the latest trend celebrities have been loving. Everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Jennifer Aniston has tried out the look, making it work as a high fashion piece or a super casual closet go-to. The longer length skirts end below the knee and are truly versatile, as you can dress them down with a graphic or vintage T-shirt or dress them up with heels and a blouse. Khloe, 35, rocked a sexy midi skirt with a dramatic slit up her thigh in November. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked amazing on the red carpet of the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards, where she took home two trophies — Reality Star of 2019 and Reality Show of 2019.

The People’s Choice Award Icon award recipient, Jennifer Aniston, has also tried out the trend and pulled it off with effortless flair. Jen sported an all black ensemble with a gorgeous midi skirt for The Morning Show screening at The Paley Center For Media on Oct. 29, 2019. The actress looked simply ageless in her monochromatic ensemble. Jen paired the satin midi skirt with a black blazer and a pair of black, pointed toe boots. The Friends alum wore her down and sported natural makeup for the event.

Meanwhile, Oscar winning actress Charlize Theron truly stunned with a contemporary take on the fashion trend. While attending the premiere for The Addams Family on Oct. 6, 2019, Charlize donned a ti-dye blue and black midi skirt with a rope-like belt. Charlize, with her new, pixie haircut, sported a blue dress shirt with a number of beautiful necklaces to accessorize her edgy look. Charlize’s attire was designed by Dior and she made it look like absolute high fashion.

Midi skirts a clearly having a red carpet moment. Scarlett Johansson sported the trend, too, wearing Louis Vuitton with Taffin jewelry at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Marriage Story held at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Nov. 5, 2019 in West Hollywood. The actress stunned in her satin ensemble and looked modern and chic. The bodice of Scarlett’s top was totally decked with beautiful jewel embellishments and a zipper up the middle. Her satin purple skirt draped her figure and hugged her body perfectly! With her hair pulled back and subtle jewelry, the midi skirt was definitely the centerpiece of the Marriage Story actress’ look.

Midi skirts are clearly having a moment on the red carpet and out and about, with these celebs wearing them for any occasion! Whether you need a new piece to spice up your daily attire or your looking for that special, new piece of apparel for a holiday party, these celebs are here to inspire you. To see more stars who have tried out the midi skirt trend, click through the gallery above!