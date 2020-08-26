Supermodel Claudia Schiffer thanked the creative director of Balmain for her beautiful birthday dress, the same designer who dressed up Kylie Jenner for her 23rd birthday!

While she may have turned 50 years old, Claudia Schiffer gave us flashbacks to her days as a ’90s supermodel in her birthday dress! The blue Balmain dress, which Claudia wore to blow out the candles on her cake in a video shared on Aug. 25, was a custom piece created just for the birthday girl. Claudia gave a shout-out to Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, underneath the clip: “Thank you @olivier_rousteing for my beautiful @balmain birthday dress! [blue heart emoji] I love it.”

The beaded dress, which featured intricate, crochet-like patterns, was actually a recreation from a nearly identical piece that Claudia wore for Balmain’s Spring 2016 Campaign shot by renown photographer Steven Klein. The photo shoot included fellow ’90s runway icons Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford! Claudia revealed this fun fact in a video for British Vogue that was uploaded on her birthday, titled, “Claudia Schiffer: Inside The Wardrobe.”

In the video, which gave a behind-the-scenes look at Claudia’s expansive wardrobe, the model joked that her new Balmain dress is “very heavy.” Nevertheless, Claudia gushed, “I absolutely love it. Fits me like a glove.” Claudia revealed more of her closet’s most prized possessions, such as a gold bomber and knee-high boot set that she once modeled in front of Prince at a 1994 Versace show, and her Chanel purses.

Claudia’s model friends made sure to send their birthday wishes to the fashionista! “Happy Birthday Angel !! Welcome to the 50’s club . love you always,” Naomi gushed under Claudia’s birthday cake video, while Helena Christensen wrote, “Happy bday baby.” Another legendary model, Eva Herzigová, wrote, “Happiest birthday Claudia!!!”

It looks like the mastermind behind Balmain has become the go-to stylist for celebrity birthdays. Like Claudia, Kylie Jenner also thanked Olivier for her beaded Balmain mini dress, which she wore in Turks and Caicos while celebrating her 23rd birthday earlier in August. At only 34 years old, the French designer is making a splash in the world of celebrity fashion!