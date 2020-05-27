’90s Supermodels Then & Now: Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, & More

So many famous models and covergirls from the ’90s are just as popular today as they were two decades ago! Now, we’re taking a look back at Tyra Banks, Naomi Campell, and more transformations of these sought-after stunners!

The ’90s were a wild time for fashion, accessories, and style choices, but the decade gave us some of the biggest names in the modeling industry! From Naomi Campbell to Tyra Banks and more models in between, these women showed us how to age gracefully and have stayed at the top of their game when it comes to their effortless style and classic looks! Today, we’re taking a look back at famous ’90s models then and now!

We cannot possibly kick off our rundown of these stunning famous faces without starting with Naomi Campbell. The newly-minted 50-year-old broke onto the scene as a teenager, where she landed her first cover shoot at only 15-years-old! Over the years, Naomi has worked with designers like Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Balmain, and has even gone more commercial with brands like Express and H&M. Naomi continues to be a pioneer in the world of fashion and modeling, overcoming obstacles and being dubbed one of the most sought-after supermodels in the world! As she continues her latest business ventures, including interviewing stars like Serena Williams on her YouTube channel, Naomi is only getting started when it comes to building her empire! Although she has matured, Naomi still looks just as glowing and gorgeous as she did two decades ago!

Of course, we also have to mention one of America’s top models — Tyra Banks. In her time since making history by appearing solo as the first black woman on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue, the 46-year-old has ventured into acting with roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Life Size, and more. One of Tyra’s greatest accomplishments, however, was creating the reality TV series America’s Next Top Model in 2003. Tyra hosted and judged the show for over 300 episodes between 2003-2018, while also balancing her own talkshow from 2005-2011. Much like Naomi, Tyra is still building her entertainment empire and is showing no signs of slowing down!

There are plenty more incredibly stunning models like Naomi and Tyra who have gone on to flourish beyond their ’90s modeling careers! To see more of the stunning models from the ’90s then and now, from Christie Brinkley to Bridget Moynhan and more, check out the gallery above!