Alex Rodriguez Jokes About His ‘Single Status’ 6 Months After J.Lo Split In Hilarious Clip — Watch

Alex Rodriguez brought the laughs as he quipped ‘maybe that’s why I’m single’ after a clip of him with another famous ex played live on FOX Sports.

Alex Rodriguez, 45, cracked a joke about being single six months after his split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 52. During a brief clip aired about Tampa Bay Rays players eating popcorn, a throwback video of A-Rod at a 2019 game with ex Cameron Diaz, 49, popped up of the actress hilariously feeding him popcorn.

“It’s not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game,” Kevin Burkhardt commented, prompting Alex’s hilarious reply. “KB, that’s maybe why I’m single,” A-Rod quipped, prompting laughter from Kevin and FOX Sports co-hosts David Ortiz and Frank Thomas. Notably, A-Rod and Cameron dated for a year before splitting in 2011. Cameron even talked about the unforgettable popcorn moment when still together, explaining that “it was the only piece of popcorn that I even put near his face, and they happened to have the camera on right when I did it” to David Letterman.

Most recently, Alex split from Jennifer Lopez after a four year relationship and two year engagement. The couple had postponed their planned Italy wedding several times due to COVID before calling it quits in the spring amidst reports the retired professional athlete had begun an online relationship with reality star Madison LeCroy. J-Rod briefly reconciled after an initial March split before confirming they were breaking up for good in April.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a joint statement to NBC’s Today Show in April 2021. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” they also said. Shortly after, Jennifer reconciled with former fiancé Ben Affleck, 49, and took a romantic getaway to Montana. Bennifer have been going strong ever since, making their relationship red carpet official at the premiere of his latest flick The Last Duel.

Alex was previously married to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 – 2008. The former couple are parents to teenage daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.