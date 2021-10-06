Brooklyn Beckham Trolled For Making A Wild Sandwich On ‘Today’ Show Cooking Segment

Breakfast, anyone? Social media users came for Brooklyn Beckham’s simple egg sandwich he made on the ‘Today’ show, calling out its unappetizing simplicity.

Brooklyn Beckham unfortunately found himself to be a new target after a Today show appearance that left viewers scratching their heads. The 22-year-old photographer participated in a live cooking segment on October 6, and, in lieu of taking on a conventional method involving multiple steps and/or ingredients, Brooklyn simply assembled — a sandwich.

Yes, seems innocent enough — but wait. Brooklyn shared the meal with viewers as he created his version of a breakfast staple, sharing that it was a “recipe” he learned from his “great-grandma.” David and Victoria Beckham‘s eldest son crafted the sandwich using bacon, sausage, a fried egg, and a drizzle of ketchup between two slices of white bread.

“This was a dish I learned from my great-grandma, and I cherish it because it reminds me of my childhood,” Brooklyn shared with hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly as he made the sandwich. “It’s a traditional English breakfast sandwich and I love making my American friends try this English staple.”

Unfortunately for the model, viewers didn’t think the meal was so impressive, taking to social media to share their thoughts on the matter. “I’d be embarrassed if I were @brooklynbeckham. Making a breakfast sandwich with ketchup on the Today Show,” wrote one user. “Brooklyn Beckham (son of David & Victoria) came on Today show to share his (new) passion for cooking,” one user deadpanned. “He made a breakfast sandwich. With a ketchup drizzle.”

Other Twitter users called for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to weigh in on the creation, dissing the sandwich as “trash.” Ouch! Perhaps Brooklyn’s creation is nothing original, but hey, after a night out at the pub, who wouldn’t dig into Brookyn’s breakfast treat first thing in the morning?

Brooklyn shared that his passion for cooking began to grow during quarantine as he started posting videos of himself making different dishes to his Instagram. “I’ve always loved food and obviously when quarantine hit I just really started to get into it,” he explained, adding that his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, helped him along by filming the videos for him to post to his social media.