Awkward

Brooklyn Beckham Trolled For Making A Wild Sandwich On ‘Today’ Show Cooking Segment

Brooklyn BeckhamVictoria Beckham show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2018
Brooklyn Beckham is seen leaving the Nice Guy restaurant after having dinner with rumored girlfriend Nicola Peltz in West Hollywood. Brooklyn and Nicola arrived and left together after spending a few hours inside getting cosy with each other. After the Nice Guy, the couple and their friends went to a house party up in the hills of West Hollywood. 29 Oct 2019 Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA537454_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooklyn BeckhamThe Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party, Arrivals, London, UK - 20 Jun 2018
Brooklyn Beckham'Michael Jackson: On The Wall' exhibition private view, London, UK - 26 Jun 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Evening Writer

Breakfast, anyone? Social media users came for Brooklyn Beckham’s simple egg sandwich he made on the ‘Today’ show, calling out its unappetizing simplicity.

Brooklyn Beckham unfortunately found himself to be a new target after a Today show appearance that left viewers scratching their heads. The 22-year-old photographer participated in a live cooking segment on October 6, and, in lieu of taking on a conventional method involving multiple steps and/or ingredients, Brooklyn simply assembled — a sandwich.

Yes, seems innocent enough — but wait.  Brooklyn shared the meal with viewers as he created his version of a breakfast staple, sharing that it was a “recipe” he learned from his “great-grandma.” David and Victoria Beckham‘s eldest son crafted the sandwich using bacon, sausage, a fried egg, and a drizzle of ketchup between two slices of white bread.

Brooklym Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham shares his love for cooking. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“This was a dish I learned from my great-grandma, and I cherish it because it reminds me of my childhood,” Brooklyn shared with hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly as he made the sandwich. “It’s a traditional English breakfast sandwich and I love making my American friends try this English staple.”

Related Gallery

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline: Photos

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Nicola Peltz are both seen arriving to the WME Oscar party. 07 Feb 2020 Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA604724_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooklyn Beckham and Girlfriend Nicola Peltz are seen holding hands as taking a romantic stroll in New York City Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Ref: SPL5155918 110320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at Craig's Restaurant Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jan 2020

Unfortunately for the model, viewers didn’t think the meal was so impressive, taking to social media to share their thoughts on the matter. “I’d be embarrassed if I were @brooklynbeckham. Making a breakfast sandwich with ketchup on the Today Show,” wrote one user. “Brooklyn Beckham (son of David & Victoria) came on Today show to share his (new) passion for cooking,” one user deadpanned. “He made a breakfast sandwich. With a ketchup drizzle.”

Other Twitter users called for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to weigh in on the creation, dissing the sandwich as “trash.” Ouch! Perhaps Brooklyn’s creation is nothing original, but hey, after a night out at the pub, who wouldn’t dig into Brookyn’s breakfast treat first thing in the morning?

Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham arrives on the red carpet (London Entertainment/Shutterstock).

Brooklyn shared that his passion for cooking began to grow during quarantine as he started posting videos of himself making different dishes to his Instagram. “I’ve always loved food and obviously when quarantine hit I just really started to get into it,” he explained, adding that his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, helped him along by filming the videos for him to post to his social media.