Breaking News

Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Gush Over Their ‘Love’ For Each Other After ‘BIP’ Split

ABC
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Abigail. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “708” – Heading into the long-awaited cocktail party, five women prepare to be sent home, but first, they’ll have to make it through one of the craziest nights in Paradise history. Starting off with a bang, the beach’s most controversial couple faces a reckoning they can’t come back from. Then, one couple pays a visit to the Boom Boom Room, another endures a birthday breakup of epic proportions, and one unlucky lady gets a second chance at love, all before the rose ceremony even begins. When the roses are finally handed out, there’s one more surprise in store…WHAT?! Lil Jon has arrived as the next guest host and he’s not playing around, OKAY? In fact, he brought a whole new batch of guys with him who will make their entrances soon. Later, as a new day begins, it feels like a fresh start in Paradise. But is there more hope or heartbreak on the horizon for these beachgoers? Only time will tell on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) THOMAS, REBECCA KUFRIN
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “705” – Watch out Paradise, there’s a storm brewing. As the women prepare to hand out their roses, nerves are getting the better of the men. But just when the future seems written, guest host Lance Bass has one more surprise up his sleeve, and it’s a big one. For the first time, a Bachelorette has made her way to Mexico and Becca Kufrin – rose in hand – is bringing the heat to the beach. Is that all? Not a chance. More familiar faces will make their entrances and the remaining couples will be put to the test, none more than Joe and Serena who will face their biggest challenge yet … and her name is Kendall, on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, AUG. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ABIGAIL, NOAH
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ““709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) NATASHA, ED View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Even though Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb had a dramatic breakup on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ they wound up reconciling after filming ended over the summer.

Paradise wasn’t the end of the road for Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer! The two split up before Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming in early July 2021, but in the three months since, they’ve rekindled their relationship. Following the BIP finale on Oct. 5, Noah and Abigail confirmed via social media that they were back together.

Abigail posted an Instagram Reel video of what she and Noah have been up to over the past few months. The two seem to have taken various trips together off-the-grid, and they look happier than ever as they goof off in the clips. “I love you, Noah Erb,” she captioned the video. Meanwhile, Noah put a cute video up of himself and Abigail kissing on his Instagram Story with the song “I Will Always Love You” playing in the background. “@Abigail_Heringer luv you gale. Cute/embarrassing content coming tomorrow (I know you’re asleep so you can’t stop me).”

Noah and Abigail’s relationship was mostly solid in Paradise. They met on the first day of filming and hit it off right away. Abigail even got the first one-on-one date card of the season and took Noah out for a romantic evening. However, after a couple of weeks, she began wondering whether or not their relationship was moving forward. She feared that both she and Noah weren’t opening up and taking things to the next level like some of the other couples.

noah erb abigail heringer
Noah Erb & Abigail Heringer goof off at the ‘BIP’ prom. (ABC)

Related Gallery

'Bachelor In Paradise': See The Hottest PDA Photos Of Season 7 -- Joe, Serena & More

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KENNY, MARI
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “710” – Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they’ll have to deal with the present. Ahead of the rose ceremony, tension between Aaron and Ivan escalates, but it’s not long before a shocking discovery has everyone switching sides. After the roses have been handed out, the final guest host emerges. Newcomers hit the beach, and one couple learns how to open up. Later, those still on the beach will dance the night away at a totally rad ‘80s-themed prom where, just like in high school, there will be plenty of laughter and tears, a shocking breakup and enough drama to fill three hours. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MAURISSA, RILEY
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “710” – Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they’ll have to deal with the present. Ahead of the rose ceremony, tension between Aaron and Ivan escalates, but it’s not long before a shocking discovery has everyone switching sides. After the roses have been handed out, the final guest host emerges. Newcomers hit the beach, and one couple learns how to open up. Later, those still on the beach will dance the night away at a totally rad ‘80s-themed prom where, just like in high school, there will be plenty of laughter and tears, a shocking breakup and enough drama to fill three hours. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) WELLS ADAMS, JOE, SERENA P.

Her confession caught Noah off-guard, as he felt like he was fully invested in Abigail and wasn’t sure where her doubts were coming from. This led him to pull back a little, and Abigail worried that she completely ruined things between them. Luckily, they were able to work through it, and they got to a good place as the final rose ceremony neared.

noah erb abigail heringer
Abigail Heringer gives Noah Erb a rose before their split. (ABC)

During the Sept. 28 episode, Noah even told Abigail that he was falling in love with her. However, he was met with a wave of disappointment when she didn’t say it back. At that point, Noah was second-guessing the relationship. While the group attended an 80s-themed prom, Abigail was finally ready to reciprocate her feelings to Noah, but it was too late — he came into the night with the intention of ending things between them.

Noah’s “intuition” was telling him that it wasn’t the “right choice” to continue things with Abigail. He was worried that he was “forcing” a relationship with her in Paradise. She was completely “blindsided” by the admission, and the night ended in tears. The two left Paradise separately, and said in their post-show recap that they were “taking things slow.” Clearly, it wasn’t long before they found their way back to each other! Now, they’re free to be public with their relationship and see where it takes them.