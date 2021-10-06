Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Gush Over Their ‘Love’ For Each Other After ‘BIP’ Split

Even though Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb had a dramatic breakup on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ they wound up reconciling after filming ended over the summer.

Paradise wasn’t the end of the road for Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer! The two split up before Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming in early July 2021, but in the three months since, they’ve rekindled their relationship. Following the BIP finale on Oct. 5, Noah and Abigail confirmed via social media that they were back together.

Abigail posted an Instagram Reel video of what she and Noah have been up to over the past few months. The two seem to have taken various trips together off-the-grid, and they look happier than ever as they goof off in the clips. “I love you, Noah Erb,” she captioned the video. Meanwhile, Noah put a cute video up of himself and Abigail kissing on his Instagram Story with the song “I Will Always Love You” playing in the background. “@Abigail_Heringer luv you gale. Cute/embarrassing content coming tomorrow (I know you’re asleep so you can’t stop me).”

Noah and Abigail’s relationship was mostly solid in Paradise. They met on the first day of filming and hit it off right away. Abigail even got the first one-on-one date card of the season and took Noah out for a romantic evening. However, after a couple of weeks, she began wondering whether or not their relationship was moving forward. She feared that both she and Noah weren’t opening up and taking things to the next level like some of the other couples.

Her confession caught Noah off-guard, as he felt like he was fully invested in Abigail and wasn’t sure where her doubts were coming from. This led him to pull back a little, and Abigail worried that she completely ruined things between them. Luckily, they were able to work through it, and they got to a good place as the final rose ceremony neared.

During the Sept. 28 episode, Noah even told Abigail that he was falling in love with her. However, he was met with a wave of disappointment when she didn’t say it back. At that point, Noah was second-guessing the relationship. While the group attended an 80s-themed prom, Abigail was finally ready to reciprocate her feelings to Noah, but it was too late — he came into the night with the intention of ending things between them.

Noah’s “intuition” was telling him that it wasn’t the “right choice” to continue things with Abigail. He was worried that he was “forcing” a relationship with her in Paradise. She was completely “blindsided” by the admission, and the night ended in tears. The two left Paradise separately, and said in their post-show recap that they were “taking things slow.” Clearly, it wasn’t long before they found their way back to each other! Now, they’re free to be public with their relationship and see where it takes them.