Abigail Heringer: 5 Things About The 'BiP' Beauty Looking For A Second Chance At Love

Abigail Heringer is keeping her heart open. The fan-favorite is headed to ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ hoping to find her soulmate. Here are 5 key things to remember about this history-making contestant.

Abigail Heringer, 26, is one of the fabulous ladies who went to Mexico looking for love on Bachelor In Paradise season 7. This isn’t Abigail’s first go-round within Bachelor Nation, but this will be her Bachelor In Paradise debut. Abigail previously made history on The Bachelor.

Abigail was the first deaf contestant in The Bachelor’s history. She didn’t find everlasting love with Matt James, but she did find a permanent place in our hearts. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Abigail.

1. Abigail was a fan-fave on Matt’s season. 

Abigail was a frontrunner from the start on The Bachelor. Her introduction to Matt was one of the most memorable, and he gave her the coveted First Impression Rose. She was eliminated in week 7 during a group date after she began questioning her relationship with Matt.

2. She made history on ‘The Bachelor.’

Abigail was the first deaf contestant in franchise history. She explained on the Women Tell All special that she was born “profoundly deaf” and wears a cochlear implant, which is an electronic device that helps provide a sense of sound to someone who is deaf or hard of hearing. “If I take my cochlear implant off, I can’t hear anything,” she said.

Abigail added, “I was really scared when I decided to come on just because I think people view the hearing community and then the Deaf community — with a capital ‘D’ — as black and white. And I’m kind of that gray space in the middle that hasn’t had a lot of light shown on.” She also revealed that she is not officially a part of the Deaf community because she does not use sign language.

3. She works in finance.

Abigail is from Oregon and works as a Client Financial Manager at Opus Agency in Portland, according to her LinkedIn. She started the job in Feb. 2020 — not long before she left to film The Bachelor later that year! Before that, Abigail worked as a Real Estate Valuations Analyst at the Holt Group from June 2019 until Feb. 2020 and an Analyst at RVK, Inc. from Aug. 2017 until May 2019.

4. She’s a college graduate.

Abigail graduated from Linfield College with a Bachelor of Science in Finance in 2017. She was also a member of the Alpha Phi sorority while at school and served as a Student Ambassador.

5. Abigail is very close with her family.

Abigail places a high value on the importance of family in general. “She loves being outdoors, and when she’s not working, she loves to spend time with family, whom she says bring out the best side of her,” her ABC bio reads. She loves to play golf with her grandparents in her free time.