‘BIP’: Abigail Breaks Down In Tears As Her Relationship With Noah Hits A Roadblock
Despite being one of the strongest couples in Paradise, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s relationship took a major turn during the Aug. 31 episode of ‘BIP.’
Abigail Heringer began having doubts about her relationship with Noah Erb on the Aug. 31 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. From the very first day, Abigail and Noah were a strong couple on the beach in Mexico. She even took him on a date when she received the first date card of the season, and they each gave each other a rose at the first and second rose ceremonies. However, as other couples began making major strides, Abigail started to feel like her relationship with Noah was remaining stagnant.
She confronted Noah about what she was thinking, and he was surprised to hear she was feeling this way. When she began to wonder if they were just “delaying the inevitable” by not taking the relationship to the next level, Noah began to have doubts. “I didn’t expect a conversation like this,” he admitted. “Abigail and I have been strong this whole time. I did not like where the conversation went. After everything she said to me, I’m kind of like…there’s something in me that’s like, I’m just going to pull back. I don’t like it, but I don’t know what else I can do.”