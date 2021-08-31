Recap

‘BIP’: Abigail Breaks Down In Tears As Her Relationship With Noah Hits A Roadblock

Despite being one of the strongest couples in Paradise, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer’s relationship took a major turn during the Aug. 31 episode of ‘BIP.’

Abigail Heringer began having doubts about her relationship with Noah Erb on the Aug. 31 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. From the very first day, Abigail and Noah were a strong couple on the beach in Mexico. She even took him on a date when she received the first date card of the season, and they each gave each other a rose at the first and second rose ceremonies. However, as other couples began making major strides, Abigail started to feel like her relationship with Noah was remaining stagnant.

She confronted Noah about what she was thinking, and he was surprised to hear she was feeling this way. When she began to wonder if they were just “delaying the inevitable” by not taking the relationship to the next level, Noah began to have doubts. “I didn’t expect a conversation like this,” he admitted. “Abigail and I have been strong this whole time. I did not like where the conversation went. After everything she said to me, I’m kind of like…there’s something in me that’s like, I’m just going to pull back. I don’t like it, but I don’t know what else I can do.”

The conversation between Abigail and Noah ended awkwardly, and she turned to some of her girlfriends to share what happened. “It’s just hard to see other couples being so much more fun and happy and all in,” Abigail said, through tears. “I’m like..are we doing something wrong? Are we getting in each other’s way because we’re scared to open up? I don’t know. I feel like it should potentially be really good. Things are super easy. We both said we never hit it off with someone that easy before. But I think, honestly, I kind of hurt him when I said I kind of feel like we’re friend-zoning each other. I feel like he kind of shut down. He, like, started tearing up and I felt really bad.”
In a confessional, Abigail couldn’t hold back the tears from flowing out. “I am so bad at this,” she admitted. “I literally just self-sabotage. We had such a good thing going on and I just f***ed it up. It’s not even like I want to go on dates with anyone else. There’s no one else here I’m interested in. It’s Noah. I just feel like I hurt him. I feel horrible. I don’t know why I always do this.”