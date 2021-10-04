Ben Affleck Admits ‘Life Is Good’ Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance: ‘I’m Very Happy’

Fans are living for Bennifer 2.0! In a recent interview, the ‘Batman’ actor revealed just how ‘good’ life is with his lady love back in his life.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are living proof that second chances actually work. While in a recent interview, Ben revealed that “life is good,” since rekindling his romance with JLo.

“I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good,” Ben, gushed to Extra TV> of his rekindled flame while at “The Tender Bar” premiere on Sunday, October 3. The pair, who decided to give love another 17 years after splitting, have been inseparable ever since going public for round two.

This isn’t the first time that Ben has spoken highly of his rekindled flame. In an interview with AdWeek published on Sunday, Sept. 19, the actor gushed over his girlfriend, which marked the first time he publicly spoke about their relationship since the A-listers got back together in May 2021.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” Ben told the publication. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is.”

The admiration didn’t stop there, he added that the singer has “inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.” Ben said. “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

As fans would know they have both been all smiles since re-connecting! So, it goes without saying that their chemistry is undeniable and their whirlwind romance feels just right! From spending the majority of their time together to involving her children, Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and his children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, whom he shares with exJennifer Garner, this relationship appears to be going the distance.