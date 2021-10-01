Hailee Jade Rocks Sexy White Bustier Top & High Waisted Pants As She Celebrates The Weekend

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers wore an Instagram-ready fall look recently that was chic, sleek, and definitely casual-cool.

Autumn is here, and Haliee Jade Mathers is rocking the fall looks all across her social media, recently posting a snapshot that perfectly emulated all aspects of the season. In the Instagram pic posted Friday, October 1, the social media personality rocked a fitted white bustier top and high waisted, heather grey trousers that perfectly hugged her hips. The 25-year-old accessorized the look with simple gold jewelry, a small black handbag, and sleek black sunglasses she held in her left hand. She wore her light brown mane sleek and straight, falling over her shoulders as she posed in front of a beige brick wall.

The daughter of rapper Eminem and his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott is definitely a star on social media, recently posting a cute, relatable TikTok where she lip-synced The Chainsmokers’ hit “Don’t Let Me Down” to her Starbucks cup of iced coffee (which she noted was her second). The Detroit, Michigan native wore a pastel pink crop top and legging set in that video, also wearing her chestnut brown locks in a sleek style, as she’s want to do.

Hailie is a definitely a fan of her Starbucks, previously sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram to celebrate the return of “pumpkin spice” season in August, rocking a green beanie as she prepared for fall weather. “[H]eard pumpkin spice was back so it’s only fair that beanies come out now too, right?!” she joked.