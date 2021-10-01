Clare Crawley Seems To Call Dale Moss Out For ‘Putting On An Act’ As She Breaks Silence After Latest Split

Clare Crawley has seemingly thrown shade at her on-again off-again boyfriend Dale Moss, as she broke her silence on her current relationship status.

Clare Crawley, 40, is telling her side of the story after she and Dale Moss, 33, called it quits yet again. The Bachelorette star has broken her silence for the first time since the split, seemingly taking a dig at her ex. “I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now … I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on September 30.

Writing the caption atop a photo of interlocked hands, she added, “What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent [breast implant removal] surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today.”

The reality star concluded her message, “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.” It was first reported on September 27 that the controversial Bachelor Nation couple had called it quits “for good this time” after rekindling their romance back in February.

To say Clare and Dale had a whirlwind romance would be an understatement. The couple got engaged in a November 2020 episode of the show, opting to leave after knowing each other for just two weeks. They then split in January 2021, with Dale confirming the breakup on Instagram. He wrote that it was “healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

Despite getting back together and appearing to be going strong, Clare and Dale’s last public outing together was at the U.S. Open on September 10. They posed for a photo with fellow Bachelor Nation alums Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, who get engaged in the finale of the latest season of The Bachelorette.