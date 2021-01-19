Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split After Whirlwind Proposal: It’s The ‘Healthiest Decision’

It’s over for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. The couple, who got engaged on season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ have decided to end their relationship.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have parted ways, he confirmed on Instagram on Jan. 19. After falling in love and getting engaged on The Bachelorette, Clare and Dale decided to end their relationship. In a lengthy Instagram post, Dale wrote, “I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

From the very beginning, Clare and Dale’s romance was met with skepticism. After their first meeting on night one of The Bachelorette, Clare declared that he would be her ‘husband.’ Things progressed quickly between them, and Clare could barely focus on the other men who were also vying for her heart. With 16 other guys left, Clare decided to end her journey on the show to pursue Dale and Dale only.

Luckily, he was also interested in taking things to the next level in the relationship. With some help from Chris Harrison and jeweler Neil Lane, Dale proposed to Clare less than two weeks after they first met in July. Fans were shocked to see how quickly it all went down, but after the proposal aired in early November, the two were still madly in love and beginning to plan their future together.

At the time, there was a ton of buzz amongst Bachelor Nation that Clare and Dale must have started talking before filming. After all, her season was set to begin production in March, with the cast members already confirmed. When the initial plans were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clare had the unique opportunity of being able to check out the guys on her season before meeting them in person.

She admittedly did do some Instagram stalking to try and get to know her guys better, but insisted that she did NOT converse with Dale at all before the first night they met. However, Clare did say she liked what she saw on Dale’s page, and that he piqued her interest from the get-go. Once they met in person and sparks flew, she knew that he was who she wanted to be with.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it was meant to be between these two. Clare has had some tough luck when it comes to love. Before first appearing on The Bachelor, she was in an abusive relationship. She tried to find love with Juan Pablo Galavis, but he dumped her at the final rose ceremony. This led to two appearances on Bachelor In Paradise, but to no avail. Clare did get engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, but that fizzled out after just a few months, as well.