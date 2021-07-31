Clare Crawley Shares 1st Photo After Having Her Breast Implants Removed: ‘I Did It’

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley has given fans an update on her post-surgery recovery, revealing she feels ‘amazing’ after having her breast implants removed.

Clare Crawley, 40, is feeling good after undergoing surgery to have her breast implants taken out. The Bachelorette star gave her Instagram followers an update on her recovery when she posted a photo of herself wearing a paper gown in the hospital, surrounded by flowers on July 31. “Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing! I am so thankful first and foremost to @davidrankinmd and @dee.hicks_explant_liaison for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process! It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness).”

She went on to thank family and friends for their “overwhelming support and love,” which has “meant the world” to her. “Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!”

The post came one day after the hairdresser turned reality TV star shared a pic to her IG story while wrapped in bandages. “I want [to] cry how amazing I feel. …. @davidrankinmd is the best of the best. Period. Not just him but his entire team!” she wrote. “I can’t wait to share it all. but I’ll leave it as this for now …. hear my story and many other women who have gone to him. Let me make it clear… I chose him for this exact reason. between him, and @dee.jick_explant_liasion I have felt so at peace.”

Clare, who has rekindled her romance with her boyfriend Dale Moss, 32, first revealed she was undergoing the surgery a few weeks prior. “I’ve been going through things medically with my body that I have not had answers to,” she said in the video. “It’s been hard, it’s been frustrating and it’s been scary for me to not have answers and to know something’s not right. My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I’ve had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom,” she continued. “It’s so frustrating.”