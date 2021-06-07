See Pic

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Rock Matching Fedoras As Rekindled Romance Heats Up — Pic

Clare Crawley took to Instagram to share a sweet moment with her on-again boyfriend Dale Moss during ‘a rooftop fedora party for 2.’

Clare Crawley, 40, and Dale Moss, 32, proved their love is still going strong in their latest social media photo! The on-again couple posed in matching black fedora hats while hanging out on a rooftop together and looked as happy as could be. The Bachelorette star shared the snapshot to her Instagram on June 5 and in it, her beau if picking her up and dipping her as she flashes a big smile.

They were both dressed casually for the fun night together. Clare wore a white sweatshirt, dark blue leggings, and white sneakers that had orange and pink bottoms. Dale wore a black hoodie, black pants, and dark orange sneakers.

“Rooftop fedora party of 2!!✨,” the ecstatic girlfriend captioned the epic post, which was met with a lot of comments. “Glad you all worked out your differences. Life is short, live it up and enjoy!” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “You guys are my favourite though! Honestly! Love you guys! ❤️.” Dale also responded with, “NYC Nights 💯!”

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

Clare’s rooftop hangout came right before they hinted at a “big move” with more posts that showed them shopping together and visiting the new Harry Potter store in New York City. “Today is furniture inspiration day. Getting ready for a big move so checking out some options,” Dale said in a video on his Instagram story, which was similar to a story Clare shared that revealed she’s excited about moving and is trying to convince him to get blue sheets.

Before their time in the Big Apple, the lovebirds went on a romantic getaway to Hawaii. In photos form the trip, Clare could be seen wearing the engagement ring Dale gave her during his Bachelorette proposal last year. “This makes me happy,” she wrote in the caption for one cuddly pic.

Clare and Dale briefly broke up in Jan. after getting engaged just two weeks after meeting on their popular reality show. Although they were seen together on numerous occasions earlier this year, they didn’t confirm their reconciliation until Apr. with social media posts.