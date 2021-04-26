Clare Crawley Sparks Engagement Speculation With Diamond Ring After Dale Moss Reunion

Is Clare Crawley engaged again to Dale Moss? ‘The Bachelorette’ star sported a large diamond ring, a few days after Dale confirmed that she still has his Neil Lane engagement ring.

Clare Crawley had a surprise on her finger while filming an Instagram Story video on April 26: a diamond ring! Of course, fans wanted to know if this was being worn as an engagement ring, too, since Clare is now happily reunited with her former fiancé Dale Moss — but Clare left her followers guessing. Instead of explaining the ring, The Bachelorette star simply sipped on a juice box and ate crackers (with the ring on full display).

However, soon after setting off a round of engagement speculation, Clare took down the video with the ring on her Instagram Story. You can still see a screenshot from the video above, though!

While the screenshot is a bit fuzzy, the ring in the photo above does appear to be bordered on either side by smaller diamonds — which Clare’s engagement ring from Dale also had. When the 32-year-old sports public relations professional proposed to Clare mid-season of The Bachelorette in 2020, he popped the question with a Neil Lane diamond ring that was iconic because of the two shield-like diamonds that sandwiched the centerpiece rock. You can check it out below.

Dale also confirmed that Clare “still has the engagement ring” that he gave her on The Bachelorette during an interview on Hollywood Raw, which was uploaded on April 15. The hosts also asked if Dale and Clare were officially back together, which Dale cryptically answered by saying they’re “in a good place” but are “keeping things private”; he added, “in due time, we’ll speak about that together.” Dale is currently living in New York City, while Clare lives in Los Angeles.

However, Dale made it more than clear that he and Clare were definitely romantically linked to one another again on April 7. He took to his Instagram Story to share a sweet selfie of themselves snapping photos in the mirror and bragged about their “selfie skills.” But fans knew Dale and Clare had reunited weeks prior: they were seen getting flirty with one another and kissing on a beach in Florida on Feb. 21.

All this comes after Dale announced that he and Clare “decided to go [their] separate ways” in an Instagram post shared on Jan. 19, five months after they became engaged on television. Dale had proposed to Clare within two weeks of meeting her while filming The Bachelorette in July of 2020, which was a rare direction for the dating competition show since filming on The Bachelor/The Bachelorette usually takes up to nine weeks. However, Clare knew that she only wanted Dale!