Clare Crawley Sparks Engagement Speculation With Diamond Ring After Dale Moss Reunion

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1605” – Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously. Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CLARE CRAWLEY, DALE
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Are they headed down the aisle finally? Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are spotted taking her dog for a walk in sunny spring New York after coming back from her birthday trip in Napa, CA. The couple who split briefly appear to be going stronger than ever and Clare could be seen sporting what appears to be a new sparkler on THAT finger again. Dale proposed with a stunning 4.5-carat sparkler from Neil Lane originally and though the ring has been off for some time, it appears it may have been replaced by a new diamond! **Shot on March 30, 2021** Pictured: Dale Moss, Clare Crawley BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
THE BACHELORETTE - "1604" - Clare's romantic situation is close to the tipping point as 16 of her remaining men are hopelessly confused about where they stand with the Bachelorette. Chris Harrison pays Clare a visit and cautions her that her journey cannot continue on its current path, only to have her make a stunning revelation. Chris shares the startling news with the guys that the cocktail party and rose ceremony are canceled. A nervous Clare is about to embark on an unprecedented path to find her happy ending. Will she get her wish or will Dale, the man of her dreams, walk away? Will the other men be left with dashed hopes of a happily ever after with Clare? Find out on "The Bachelorette" on a special night, THURSDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CLARE CRAWLEY, DALE
Evening Writer

Is Clare Crawley engaged again to Dale Moss? ‘The Bachelorette’ star sported a large diamond ring, a few days after Dale confirmed that she still has his Neil Lane engagement ring.

Clare Crawley had a surprise on her finger while filming an Instagram Story video on April 26: a diamond ring! Of course, fans wanted to know if this was being worn as an engagement ring, too, since Clare is now happily reunited with her former fiancé Dale Moss — but Clare left her followers guessing. Instead of explaining the ring, The Bachelorette star simply sipped on a juice box and ate crackers (with the ring on full display).

However, soon after setting off a round of engagement speculation, Clare took down the video with the ring on her Instagram Story. You can still see a screenshot from the video above, though!

While the screenshot is a bit fuzzy, the ring in the photo above does appear to be bordered on either side by smaller diamonds — which Clare’s engagement ring from Dale also had. When the 32-year-old sports public relations professional proposed to Clare mid-season of The Bachelorette in 2020, he popped the question with a Neil Lane diamond ring that was iconic because of the two shield-like diamonds that sandwiched the centerpiece rock. You can check it out below.

clare crawley engagement ring
The Neil Lane engagement ring that Dale Moss proposed to Clare Crawley with on The Bachelorette in the summer of 2020. [ABC]
Dale also confirmed that Clare “still has the engagement ring” that he gave her on The Bachelorette during an interview on Hollywood Raw, which was uploaded on April 15. The hosts also asked if Dale and Clare were officially back together, which Dale cryptically answered by saying they’re “in a good place” but are “keeping things private”; he added, “in due time, we’ll speak about that together.” Dale is currently living in New York City, while Clare lives in Los Angeles.

However, Dale made it more than clear that he and Clare were definitely romantically linked to one another again on April 7. He took to his Instagram Story to share a sweet selfie of themselves snapping photos in the mirror and bragged about their “selfie skills.” But fans knew Dale and Clare had reunited weeks prior: they were seen getting flirty with one another and kissing on a beach in Florida on Feb. 21.

All this comes after Dale announced that he and Clare “decided to go [their] separate ways” in an Instagram post shared on Jan. 19, five months after they became engaged on television. Dale had proposed to Clare within two weeks of meeting her while filming The Bachelorette in July of 2020, which was a rare direction for the dating competition show since filming on The Bachelor/The Bachelorette usually takes up to nine weeks. However, Clare knew that she only wanted Dale!