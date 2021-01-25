Dale Moss Admits He’s ‘Hurt’ By Clare Crawley Split As Source Claims He ‘Regrets’ Engagement

The ‘Bachelorette’ star took to Instagram to share his thoughts about his headline-making split from Clare Crawley and revealed that although they’ve had their ‘ups and downs’ he ‘loves and respects’ his ex.

Dale Moss, 32, is thoroughly speaking out about his breakup with Clare Crawley, 39, and wants everyone to know he’s having a tough time with things despite what others may think. The Bachelorette star, who confirmed the split on Jan. 19, went on Instagram Live on Jan. 25 to address the tough situation and reveal how he’s feeling about it all. “I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that’s gone on and I know a lot of y’all have seen me smile on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that’s the farthest thing,” he said at the beginning of the video.

“Like, this time has sucked,” he continued. “Thank God I have the friends and family that I have because they’ve literally had to carry me through the last two plus weeks and building a relationship in general is tough, especially when you’re doing it in the public eye. And media will take things and run with them.”

“People will spread lies and always want to point the finger, but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation,” he admitted. “And like every relationship, we’ve had our ups and downs and have gone through our things, but the statements that have come out, the statements didn’t come out of nowhere. And I love Clare and respect Clare enough, even if that’s how I feel… and it’s going to take time.”

He then went on to explain that he gave the romance his all. “I want nothing than to make this relationship work and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day and I wanted nothing more than to build a happy and healthy relationship,” he said. “And while this is going to be difficult, what you’ll see from me is practice what you preach and continue to put my best foot forward each and every day.”

“While trying to find some sense of normalcy, I’m also going to continue trying to find joy and happiness in each day and continue to share that,” he added. “And everything else is in God’s hands. Thank you all for the support. The outreach and the messages have been truly amazing and it’s helping a lot now during this time and I’ll never forget it.”

Dale felt a lot of pressure to get engaged to Clare,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He felt pressured from Clare and producers so he proposed. It seems he regrets doing it.” Dale’s public video comes at the same time a source told us he “regrets” proposing to Clare less than two weeks after they first met. “felt a lot of pressure to get engaged to Clare,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told. “He felt pressured from Clare and producers so he proposed. It seems he regrets doing it.”