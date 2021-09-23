Prince Harry Hilariously Imitates The Queen In A Tribute To Prince Philip — Watch

In the recent BBC special ‘Prince Phillip: The Royal Family Remembers,’ Prince Harry impersonated Queen Elizabeth II during a hilarious anecdote while remembering his late grandfather.

The royal family may still be mourning the loss of Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99, but they continue to keep his memory alive. In the recent BBC documentary special, Prince Phillip: The Royal Family Remembers, Prince Harry discussed his grandfather’s love of flying and then imagined what his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, would have said while aboard one of Phillip’s flights.

“He was doing all the flying himself, or certainly chunks of it. When you’re flying, you don’t get an easy pass just for being the Duke of Edinburgh. You very much have to put in the work and prove your skill,” the 37-year-old royal remembered in a clip shared by the Daily Mail, WHICH YOU CAN WATCH HERE. “But also he had an amazing privilege to get behind the controls and fly aircraft all around the world. I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane, having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going, ‘Oh, Philip! What are you doing?’”

Harry expressed his grievances over missing his grandfather, but noted how much the loss hurt him by way of his grandmother, considering all the Duke of Edinburgh provided for her as a partner. “I miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there. I also know she will be OK without him,” he said of Philip. “The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service … that is an incredible bond between two people.”

Harry has surely aimed to continue the legacy of his late grandfather, working in tandem with his wife, Meghan Markle, for a life dedicated to service. The couple, who relieved themselves of senior royal duties, recently traveled to the Big Apple to meet with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul on September 23. They also paid a visit to the One World Observatory, paying tribute to those lost on September 11, 2001 on the tragic event’s 20th anniversary. The couple also plan to make an appearance at Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25 to spread the word about the importance of vaccine equity across the globe.