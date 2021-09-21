See Pics

Jennifer Garner Holds Son Samuel’s, 9, Hand As She Takes Him Shopping For Chocolates In LA

The ‘Alias’ actress’s son accompanied her, while on a shopping trip to get some sweets to Brentwood County Mart in Los Angeles.

It was a mother-son day! Jennifer Garner held her nine-year-old son Samuel’hand while the two went shopping for candy on Monday September 20. The 49-year-old actress looked casually chic for the outing. She rocked a red top, blue jeans, and black sneakers. She also sported a pair of glasses and an Apple Watch, while she carried her phone, tablet and black face mask.

Jennifer Garner, 49, held her son Samuel’s hand, while they went shopping. (BACKGRID)

While his mom rocked a red and blue outfit, Samuel wore a green polo shirt. khakis and sneakers. He also wore a white face mask and a pink beanie, as he held his mom’s hand. Samuel is Jennifer’s youngest child, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The couple also share their two daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina Rose, 12.

Jennifer sported a red top, while out and about with Samuel. (BACKGRID)

Now Jennifer’s kids are all back in school, but the 13 Going On 30 actress spent plenty of time with Samuel and the rest of her kids throughout the summertime. Throughout the break, Jennifer had plenty of occasions that she was photographed taking Samuel to and from swim lessons or to the ice skating rink, or grabbing ice cream with Samuel and Seraphina, as the family went back to school shopping. With the school year underway, some of Jennifer’s recent outings with her kids have been a little simpler, with the mom and son grabbing lunch together on September 4, or the actress teaching her kids how to pump gas, while she was out and about with Seraphina and Samuel.

Ben has also been spending a lot of time with his kids, and getting them acquainted with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopezwhom he reunited with back in April. The Good Will Hunting actor and “Jenny From The Block” singer took all three of Ben’s kids and J.Lo’s twins Emme and Max, 13, out for dinner together for the first time in August. The pair have also had other outings with their kids, like when they took the twins and Ben’s daughters to see Hamilton in August.