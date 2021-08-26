Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles While Indulging In Ice Cream With Kids Seraphina, 12, & Samuel, 9

The ’13 Going On 30′ actress treated her younger children to some summer sweets to help cool down.

We all scream for ice cream! Jennifer Garner, 49, grabbed some tasty ice cream with her daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, on Wednesday August 25. The actress looked incredibly happy as she and her little ones enjoyed the tasty treat. The family outing was at Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood, and the ice cream that Jennifer enjoyed looked absolutely delicious.

The actress rocked a black, long-sleeve shirt and light blue jeans, as she snacked on a popsicle-style frozen treat. She also held a pink face mask and sported a pair of white sneakers with the word “Love” emblazoned across them in gold. Seraphina wore a baggy pair of jeans, a similar color to her mom. She also sported a flannel and a light blue button down for the outing. Samuel kept his outfit simple, just wearing a charcoal t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Seraphina and Samuel are Jennifer’s youngest kids that she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. The pair also have an older daughter Violet, 15, who didn’t appear to tag along for the ice cream trip. Jennifer has spent plenty of time bonding with her kids this summer. Before the little ones prepare to head back to school, Jennifer took Seraphina and Samuel to get their supplies on Sunday. The school supplies weren’t the only recent shopping trip the Yes Day star took with her kids. She was spotted out and about with Seraphina, picking up a few more things from Big 5 Sporting Goods in Santa Monica.

The doting mom has been spending tons of time with her kids. Jennifer gave both her daughters a big hug after picking up Seraphina after summer camp at the beginning of August. The actress has also been seen accompanying her kids to various activities, like swim practices or when viewing progress on their home’s construction. It looked like Violet and her mom shared a sweet, summer girls trip. The pair were photographed getting on a train to Paris back in July. It looked like the two had a great time on the mother-daughter excursion!