Jennifer Garner Bonds With Her Tall Daughter Violet, 15, On Girls’ Trip To Paris – Photo

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck spent some valuable mother-daughter time together in Paris, and it’s amazing how the ‘Alias’ star’s teenage girl towers over her!

Ben Affleck is reportedly 6’4”, and it’s clear that his and Jennifer Garner’s eldest child inherited his genes when it comes to the height department. Jennifer, 49, and Violet Affleck arrived in Paris, France, on Thursday (July 1), and the two were photographed while waiting for the luggage to be unloaded from a car. At age 15, Violet – seen wearing a floral dress over a white long-sleeve shirt – was taller than the Elektra actress, who is a reported 5’8. It’s quite possible that someday soon, she’ll be seeing eye-to-eye, literally, with her father.

Jennifer opted for a striped shirt, cream-colored jeans, and her hair pulled up into a neat bun. Both she and Violet donned protective face masks and sensible shoes. Violet rocked a pair of blue New Balance kicks, while Jennifer opted for a pair of white leather sneakers. After the driver dropped off their bags, the two said their thanks, and everyone was on their way. It’s unclear if this is just a mom-daughter trip or if Jennifer and Ben’s other children – daughter Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old son Samuel – will join them in the City of Lights.

Before this Paris trip, Violet and Jennifer were spotted bonding over mani-pedis. After dropping off Samuel at swim practice in Bentwood, California, Jennifer took Violet to a nail salon for a girls’ day. The two sat while the nail technicians went to work, chatting to each other through facemasks and, generally, having a lovely day together.

Jennifer’s trip to Paris comes as her ex, Ben, 48, continues to enjoy his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. The “Bennifer” reunion kicked off in May after J.Lo, 51, broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and recently, Ben was spotted leaving J.Lo’s house following a sleepover. The Dogma star looked scruffy while puffing on a cigarette as he drove a black Mercedes-Benz away from J.Lo’s Bel-Air home on June 26. Later that day, J.Lo decided to have some mother-daughter bonding of her own. She took Emme, 13, and manager Benny Medina, on a shopping trip in L.A.

Though the “Bennifer” romance seems like an unstoppable juggernaut of love, these two aren’t in a rush to get hitched. The two were engaged during their first go-around in 2002, but they never made it to the altar. Just days before their Sept. 2003 wedding, they postponed the event and eventually called it quits. Though they seem so in love right now, don’t expect Ben to put another ring around J.Lo’s finger. Right now, the two are just enjoying their love, and – as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY – they’re not “focusing on [an] engagement.”