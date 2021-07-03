See Pics

Violet Affleck, 15, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner’s Twin As They Prepare To Board Train To Paris

violet
MEGA
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck takes son Samuel to swimming classes in Santa Monica Pictured: Ben Affleck,Samuel Affleck Ref: SPL5236005 010721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck seen arriving in Paris, France on July 1, 2021. 01 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA766843_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner drops Samuel at swim class before a pedicure. 29 Jun 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Garner. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA766262_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Violet Affleck proved she’s truly her A-list mom’s mini-me when she stepped out with Jennifer Garner at a Paris train station.

Jennifer Garner has jetted off on a European vacation with her eldest daughter, Violet Affleck. The 15-year-old, whom Jen shares with Ben Affleck, stood even taller than her mom when she was photographed in a Paris train station on July 3, walking alongside the 13 Going On 30 star. The teenager wore a blue, sleeveless jumpsuit with a tie at the waist, along with sneakers and a blue shoulder bag.

violet
Violet with her mom Jennifer Garner. Image: MEGA

She styled her brunette tresses in loose waves which fell just below her shoulders, as she carried an army green jacket. Meanwhile, Jen cut a casual figure in light wash blue jeans, a beige sweater, and black combat-style boots. She also carried a black handbag along with a black backpack, as pulled her hair back into a ponytail and stayed protected with a blue face mask.

The sighting comes just a couple of days after the mother-daughter duo arrived in France, and were photographed waiting for luggage to be unloaded from a car. Violet was seen wearing a floral dress over a white long-sleeve shirt with blue trainers. Meanwhile, Jennifer opted for a striped shirt and white jeans, as she pulled her hair pulled up into a neat bun. Both she and Violet donned protective face masks and sensible shoes. It is still unclear if the European getaway is just a mom-daughter trip or if Jennifer and Ben’s other children – daughter Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old son Samuel – are set to join the pair in the City of Lights.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Family -- PICS

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and family out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Nov 2019

violet
Violet with her dad Ben Affleck. Image: MEGA

As fans would know, this getaway comes as Jen’s ex, Ben, 48, continues to enjoy his rekindled romance with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez. The “Bennifer” reunion kicked off in May after J.Lo, 51, called it quits with Alex Rodriguez. Shortly afterward, Ben was spotted leaving J.Lo’s house following a sleepover, and he was later seen puffing on a cigarette as he drove a black Mercedes-Benz away from the Bel-Air mansion.