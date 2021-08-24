See Pics

Jennifer Garner Bonds With Look-Alike Daughter Seraphina, 12, On Shopping Date — Photos

Jennifer Garner & daughter Seraphina
Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Jennifer Garner and Seraphina Affleck are seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE August 23, 2021 210823BG004 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 23 Aug 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Garner,Seraphina Affleck. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA780739_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner takes her kids Sam and Seraphina back to school shopping at Staples in Los Angeles. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Palisades, CA - Ben Affleck straps on his helmet and goes for a cruise on his motorcycle as son Samuel rides by his side. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 51 Photos.
News Writer

With the new school year approaching, Jennifer Garner took her soon-to-be teenage daughter Seraphina for a shopping day in Santa Monica.

Jennifer Garner, 49, continued her shopping adventures with daughter Seraphina Affleck, 12, on Monday, Aug. 23. The day after the Golden Globe winner took Seraphina, as well as son Samuel Affleck, 9, to Staples in West Los Angeles for some back-to-school supplies, the mother-daughter duo hit up Big 5 Sporting Goods in Santa Monica to make a few more purchases. Jennifer and her look-alike middle child dressed fairly casual for the shopping outing, but looked super chic nonetheless.

Jennifer Garner & daughter Seraphina
Jennifer Garner takes daughter Seraphina shopping at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Santa Monica on Aug. 23, 2021 (Photo: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

The Yes Day star opted for a black T-shirt, paisley skirt and a pair of blue running sneakers as she was spotted heading into the athletic store. She finished off her look with black sunglasses and a protective pink face mask. Meanwhile, Seraphina had on a yellow vest that covered her white button down and green tie. The soon-to-be teenager also wore cargo jeans, white sneakers and a mint-colored mask.

Jennifer Garner & daughter Seraphina
Jennifer Garner and daughter Seraphina go shopping at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Santa Monica on Aug. 23, 2021 (Photo: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Relationship -- PICS

jennifer garner ben affleck divorce

With the end of summer in sight, Jennifer has been devoted to making sure her kids are more than prepared for the new school year. The day before the trip to Big 5 Sporting Goods, she took Seraphina and Samuel to Staples to buy some much-needed classroom supplies. The family of three was seen exiting the West L.A. store holding bags full of their purchases, which included binders and notebooks.

Prior to the shopping stints, the Affleck children, which includes Violet, 15, spent some quality time with their dad, Ben Affleck, 49. On Aug. 20, Ben and his kids joined up with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, and her twins Max and Emme, both 13, to see the Los Angeles production of the hit Broadway show Hamilton. The following evening, the group plus Ben’s mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, enjoyed a fun outing at Magic Castle in Hollywood.