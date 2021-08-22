See Pics

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Treat All 5 Of Their Kids To A Night Out Together For The First Time — Photos

jlo
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - Ben Affleck and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez bring their kids to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. Ben's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, also joined Bennifer for the Friday night outing! Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck is seen going to local bookstore, BookHampton in East Hampton, New York with Jennifer Lopez' daughter. Emme looked sad to find out that the store was already closed. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Emme Maribel Muniz Ref: SPL5236935 060721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Ben Affleck is seen leaving a book store in the Hamptons while Jennifer Lopez waits in a suv. 06 Jul 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck,. Photo credit: John Roca Photography / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768214_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Weekend Writer

It’s a family affair! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were joined by all five of their children for a night out at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.

The ‘Bennifer’ clan are certainly having a fun-filled weekend! One day after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez treated their kids to a night at the theatre, they were spotted taking all five of their children to the Magic Castle in Hollywood — see all the pics here. The couple were joined by Ben’s kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, along with Jen’s twins Max and Emme, both 13, for the August 21 outing. The “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker was seen holding Ben’s hand as they walked into the iconic Los Angeles club, alongside his mom Christopher Anne Boldt.

Jennifer and Ben step out with all five of their kids. Image: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

The couple certainly cut a stylish figure as the Hustlers actress stunned in a baby blue dress with lace cutouts on the hem and a tie at the waist. She paired the long gown with matching blue heels, a white handbag, and layered gold necklaces. She styled her highlighted tresses in a fresh blowout and donned a patterned protective face mask.

Meanwhile, Ben certainly looked smart in a dark blue suit with a grey button-down shirt underneath which he paired with brown dress shoes. All five of their children followed behind them as they exited the Range Rover, with each of them looking just as stylish as their parents! J.Lo’s daughter Emme opted for a long brown skirt and a white crop top, which she layered with a cream cardigan, while one of Ben’s daughters cut a stylish figure in a pink and purple floral dress.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split & Reunion 17 Years Later

West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez wears a collar with Ben's name while strolling in Portofino with some friends during her cruise in the Mediterranean. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, L-Lo. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775545_048.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

jlo
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with Jen’s daughter Emme. Image: BACKGRID

The family outing came one day after the brood attended the Los Angeles production of the hit Broadway show Hamilton. A video obtained by TMZ showed the couple kissing through their masks as the final curtain went down. An audience member told the outlet that the couple and their brood walked in as the lights went down so as not to be recognized, and Ben had his arms wrapped around J.Lo after the show as they waited to exit the theatre.

As fans would know, Ben and J.Lo are giving their relationship another try after first dating in the early 2000s. They got engaged in 2003, but split by 2004. “Bennifer is moving full steam ahead,” a source told HollywoodLife back in July. “Everyone around her especially can’t believe this is actually happening. But when she said she was done with Alex Rodriguez, everyone knew she meant it. She’s given ending that relationship zero second thought and hasn’t looked back.”