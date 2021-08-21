See Pics

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Hold Hands While Bringing Kids & His Mom To See ‘Hamilton’ — Photos

Weekend Writer

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a night at the theatre with both of their children, and even Ben’s mom, in tow. See the pics!

Talk about a family affair! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were joined by their children for a night on the town, as they attended the Los Angeles production of the hit Broadway show Hamilton. Ben’s daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, were seen walking with Jen’s twins Max and Emme, both 13, however Ben’s son Samuel, 9, seemingly wasn’t in attendance. The group were also joined by Ben’s mom Christopher Anne Boldt, proving their rekindled romance is getting serious.

The chart-topped stunned in a white floral dress with pink and green detailing and ruffles around the neckline. She paired it with a suede green jacket and towering, suede pink platform pumps. Meanwhile, Ben looked smart in a pair of khaki trousers, a purple button down, a navy blue suit jacket, and brown dress shoes. The couple were also both rocking black protective face masks.

The outing comes just one week after Ben celebrated his 49th birthday with Jennifer in a low-key but “perfect” way. “Jennifer had a cake for him,” a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday, August 18. “Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect. It was exactly what he wanted.” The new couple also recently celebrated Jen’s 52nd birthday with a luxurious vacation to Europe.

The occasion also marked the first time the birthday girl shared a public PDA-filled photo with Ben since rekindling their romance in May. As fans would know, Ben and J.Lo are giving their relationship another try after first dating in the early 2000s. They got engaged in 2003, but had split by 2004. “Bennifer is moving full steam ahead,” a source told HollywoodLife back in July.

“Everyone around her especially can’t believe this is actually happening. But when she said she was done with Alex Rodriguez, everyone knew she meant it. She’s given ending that relationship zero second thought and hasn’t looked back,” the source said. Even Ben’s childhood friend Matt Damon is supportive of the pair! The Golden Globe winner, 50, opened up about his friend’s relationship on the August 13 installment of The Carlos Watson Show, revealing he’s a total Bennifer stan. “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance.