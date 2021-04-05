Exclusive Interview

‘Yes Day’ Star Reveals ‘Amazing’ BTS Moment With Édgar Ramírez & Gushes Over ‘Kind & Loving’ Jennifer Garner

On-Air Reporter & Writer

‘Yes Day’ on Netflix has brought so much joy into so many homes! Actor Julian Lerner, who stars as Nando Torres, dished on his ‘incredible’ moment with Édgar Ramírez in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

At just 12 years old, Julian Lerner has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Most recently added to that list is Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez in Netflix’s beloved new family filmYes Day. Inspired by Jennifer Garner’s real-life day of “yes” with her children, the movie follows the Torres family over a span of 24 hours when the three kids get to make all the rules. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Julian spoke about a special moment he shared on set with Édgar, who helped ease his stress during a scene.

“If I ever messed up, I’d get really really frustrated, or I’d beat myself up and I was just so sorry I messed up. One day, Édgar came up to me and put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘It’s okay to start over,'” Julian explained. “And I was like, ‘really? Even with a hundred people around?’ and he said, ‘Yes, even with a hundred people around. That’s okay.'”

Julian Lerner, Jenna Ortega and Everly Carganilla star as the Torres kids in ‘Yes Day’ on Netflix, alongside Jennifer Garner & Edgar Ramirez. (Netflix)

He continued, “It was just amazing to hear from a great, accomplished actor who said just when he messes up, it’s okay and to take the deep breath. It really was just so cool and I really hope we stay friends for a long time.” So sweet! Julian also gushed over Jennifer Garner, calling her “the most fun, kind and loving person.” “She really set the tone for the entire set and I will strive to always do that, too, in every future opportunity I get,” he explained. “Working with Jen is like being given the biggest, best hug ever.”

Julian also starred alongside Jenna Ortega, who he called a “role model.” “Jenna and I both started acting professionally at a young age, so to be able to talk with someone who is older but also close enough age to be a friend was really special,” he said.

Julian revealed that if he were to have his own ‘Yes Day,’ he would watch all the Marvel movies start to finish and order from his favorite ramen restaurant — sounds like a pretty awesome day!