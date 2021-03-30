‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘Shadow & Bone’ & More: What’s Coming To Netflix In April 2021
From beloved movies to the debuts of highly-anticipated series, here is the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April 2021.
Winter is finally over, and spring has finally arrived. The month of April will bring a plethora of new content to Netflix. From your favorite movies to original series, there is truly something for everyone to watch amongst the added titles.
Right off the bat, movies like Legally Blonde and Friends with Benefits will be available on April 1. You never need an excuse to watch Legally Blonde again. Over the course of the month, original movies like Concrete Cowboy with Idris Elba and Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer will debut, along with new series such as Shadow and Bone, The Wedding Coach, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, and more. Take a look at the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2021:
April 1
Magical Andes season 2
Prank Encounters season 2
Tersanjung the Movie
Worn Stories
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
April 2
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
The Serpent
Sky High
April 3
Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7
The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
The Wedding Coach
April 8
The Way of the Househusband
April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
April 10
The Stand-In
April 11
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn seasons 1-4
April 13
The Baker and the Beauty season 1
Mighty Express season 3
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
April 14
The Circle season 2
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Law School
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die
April 16
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Ajeeb Daastaans
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into the Beat
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18
Luis Miguel – The Series season 2
April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks season 3
Avail. 4/20/21
Izzy’s Koala World season 2
April 21
Zero
April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway
April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone
Tell Me When
April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson season 4
April 28
Sexify
Headspace Guide to Sleep
April 29
Things Heard & Seen
Yasuke
April 30
The Innocent
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini season 2
When it comes to what’s leaving Netflix in April 2021, the movies include Django Unchained, 17 Again, I Am Legend, Snowpiercer, and more. TV shows like Liv & Maddie, Kingdom, and more are also leaving the streaming service.