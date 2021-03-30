‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘Shadow & Bone’ & More: What’s Coming To Netflix In April 2021

From beloved movies to the debuts of highly-anticipated series, here is the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April 2021.

Winter is finally over, and spring has finally arrived. The month of April will bring a plethora of new content to Netflix. From your favorite movies to original series, there is truly something for everyone to watch amongst the added titles.

Right off the bat, movies like Legally Blonde and Friends with Benefits will be available on April 1. You never need an excuse to watch Legally Blonde again. Over the course of the month, original movies like Concrete Cowboy with Idris Elba and Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer will debut, along with new series such as Shadow and Bone, The Wedding Coach, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, and more. Take a look at the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2021:

April 1

Magical Andes season 2

Prank Encounters season 2

Tersanjung the Movie

Worn Stories

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

April 8

The Way of the Househusband

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty season 1

Mighty Express season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

April 14

The Circle season 2

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series season 2

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks season 3

Avail. 4/20/21

Izzy’s Koala World season 2

April 21

Zero

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson season 4

April 28

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

April 30

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini season 2

When it comes to what’s leaving Netflix in April 2021, the movies include Django Unchained, 17 Again, I Am Legend, Snowpiercer, and more. TV shows like Liv & Maddie, Kingdom, and more are also leaving the streaming service.