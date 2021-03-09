Jennifer Garner Admits Her Body Never Bounced Back After Having 3 Babies & She Is Just Fine With It

Jennifer later mentioned that her kids “like to torture her” now that they’re older. “So they want to make me look silly, which is why we have that in the movie, they want me to be out in the world looking goofy,” she said in reference to her new Netflix comedy, Yes Day, which releases on March 12.

“I do something with my kids that I call ‘Coach Mom’, where I just put them in the back yard and I make them do like, twenty jumping jacks and I put on loud music and I make them run wraps around the little yard,” Jennifer explained. “I make them do sit ups and hold a plank and you know, just for fun like before bed to get that last zoom out so I do Coach Mom a lot with them and then one year they did Coach Kids and I had to do whatever they said and it was horrible – I almost didn’t survive it!”