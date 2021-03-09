Interview

Jennifer Garner Admits Her Body Never Bounced Back After Having 3 Babies & She Is Just Fine With It

In a new podcast, Jennifer Garner got real about her post-baby body in the years after she welcomed 3 kids with ex, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner knows her body. The actress, 48, who was a guest on Giovanna Fletcher‘s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast on March 9,  discussed the reality of her body evolution after giving birth to her three children — daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9 — who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach,” Jennifer told the host while discussing their personal childbirth experiences. “I mean it’s incredible, I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I’m so happy for them,” she said, noting, “I am not one of them, that is not my gig.”

“I am not one of them, I can work really hard and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who’s had three babies and I always will,” the 13 Going on 30 star, who last gave birth in 2012, admitted. She went on to recall an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Showwhere she addressed her “baby bump” due to speculation that she was pregnant at the time — which turned out to be nothing more than tabloid rumors.  