Jennifer Garner Hugs Daughters Seraphina & Violet While Reuniting After Summer Camp — Pics

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck
Jennifer Garner was all smiles as she reunited with her mini-me daughter Violet after she returned from a summer camp. See the cute pics!

Jennifer Garner cut a casual figure when she picked up her daughter  Seraphina, 12, from a summer camp in Los Angeles. The 49-year-old Yes Day actress was joined by her eldest daughter Violet as they welcomed the teenager home. Jen sweetly hugged her daughters in the parking lot, while rocking a striped tee, ripped mom jeans, and white sneakers. She accessorized with dark shades and a red protective face mask as she welcomed her daughter, whom she shares with Ben Affleck, 48, home from the camp.

Violet also cut a chic figure in a blue and white striped dress, which she wore over a blue long sleeved top, and paired with Nike sneakers. The 13 Going On 30 actress, who also share a nine-year-old son Samuel with Ben, has been keeping busy while her ex yachts around Europe with Jennifer Lopez, 52. Jen (Garner, that is) was recently seen running errands at a farmer’s market in Los Angeles, and appeared to be in high spirits as she left with an armful of groceries and bright bouquets. She cut a casual figure in an all-black ensemble, including leggings and a sweatshirt.

However, as fans would know, Ben has seemingly been living his best life in Europe! The couple, who rekindled their romance earlier in the summer, were recently spotted passionately kissing on a dock in Naples, Italy. Just a few days prior, they were photographed on a yacht in St. Tropez, sharing a kiss while Ben placed his hand on her butt. The singer even made their relationship IG official when she posted a photo of the pair smooching on her 52nd birthday.

The pair have now touched down on American soil after celebrating her birthday overseas and “living it up” in Europe. A source even told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the couple were having “the best time relaxing” and “are looking at this as another chance for them and it feels different.”