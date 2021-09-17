Demi Lovato & G-Eazy Open Up About Painful Past Problems In Powerful New Video, ‘Breakdown’ — Watch

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato have dropped a new collab, and got very candid about their real-life headlines and controversies.

Demi Lovato, 29, and G-Eazy, 32, opened up about their controversies in a powerful new music video. The A-listers teamed up for their latest song, “Breakdown” which dropped on September 17, and saw the pair get candid about their struggles in the spotlight. The clip began with some real-life headlines flashing on the screen, relating to Demi’s drug overdose and G-Eazy’s legal troubles.

The lyrics then dive into the painful challenges both singers have faced, “Been fighting my demons, but they ain’t fighting fair/ But I keep saying ‘Everything’s alright, I swear’/ All alone in a dark space, ain’t no light in there/ What’s f**ked up is I might actually like it there,” G-Eazy raps. The former Disney Channel star then sings, “I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine. And I miss days where I used to feel like me/ Cause I’ve been trapped in all the freedom/ Throw my heart up at the ceiling/ I take another drink so I can hear the voice of reason/ I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine.”

The track comes just one week before G-Eazy is set to release his fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too, on Sept. 24. As fans would know, he was also arrested and charged with assault on September 13, following a nightclub brawl that left one person needing head stitches. “He was arrested on September 13th inside of 233 West 10 Street (Standard Hotel) for punching a 32 year old male and a 29 year old male,” an NYPD spokesperson told HollywoodLife at the time.

Meanwhile, Demi recently opened up about being on a “journey forever” when it comes to their gender. The “Cool for the Summer” singer made that remark at the 19th Represents Summit, where they spoke about their decision to come out as non-binary earlier this year. “There might be a time where I identify as trans, I don’t know what this looks like for me,” Demi said. “There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman,” they added.