News

Demi Lovato Admits They Could One Day Identify As Trans: ‘I Don’t Know’ What My Future Will Look Like

Demi Lovato
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato 'Twilight' Film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 17 Nov 2008
Demi Lovato Singer Demi Lovato poses as she arrives at Disney's Concert For Hope, a benefit concert supporting cancer research and treatment programs of City Of Hope, in Los AngelesDisney Concert For Hope, Los Angeles, USA
Demi LovatoDisney's City of Hope Benefit Concert, Universal City, California, America - 14 Sep 2008Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato were just some of the tween stars who performed at Disney’s Concert For Hope Benefit Concert at Universal City. The aim of the concert was to aid the cancer research and treatment programs carried out by the City of Hope cancer centre. The star-studded performance continues a trend of charitable giving to the organisation from both Disney and Miss Cyrus; last year Disney donated $1 from every ticket sold during Cyrus’ highly successful “Best of Both Worlds” concert tour - raising more than $1 million. View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary now, but the singer recently admitted that they could eventually start identifying as trans.

Demi Lovato, 29, is on a “journey forever” regarding their gender. The “Cool for the Summer” singer made that remark on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the 19th Represents Summit, where they spoke about their decision to come out as non-binary earlier this year and shared how their gender identification could one day change. “There might be a time where I identify as trans, I don’t know what this looks like for me,” Demi said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman,” they added.

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato (Photo: Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Demi went on to explain that while they’re unsure what the future holds for their gender, right now they’re sticking to identifying as non-binary. “And I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well,” Demi said.

Also at the 19th Represents Summit, Demi spoke about how the end of their engagement to ex-fiance Max Ehrich helped the superstar find themself. “I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or make me feel accepted,” said Demi, per PEOPLE. They added: “And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self.”

Related Gallery

Non-Binary Celebrities: Demi Lovato, Halsey, & More Celebs Who Identify As Gender-Fluid

Halsey33rd Annual ARIA Awards, Sydney, Australia - 27 Nov 2019Wearing Collina Strada
Janelle Monae in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2020Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10491841m
Sam SmithKIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Backstage Portrait Studio, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2019

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Demi publicly came out as non-binary in May 2021, roughly eight months after they split from Max, 30. The “Sober” singer shared the news on their podcast 4D, and revealed their intention to change pronouns. Before coming out as non-binary, Demi revealed they identified as pansexual in a March 2021 interview with Joe Rogan.

Since coming out, Demi has at times accidentally been misgendered by their fans. But the former Sonny with a Chance actress has shown grace to those fans, and even tweeted a message to their followers on July 13 that said “It’s all about your intention” when trying to remember their pronouns. “I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process,” Demi added in the statement.