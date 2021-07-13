Breaking News

Demi Lovato Addresses Being ‘Misgendered’ After Changing Pronouns To ‘They’

Demi Lovato
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Demi LovatoBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018WEARING DIOR SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *6055428h
Halsey33rd Annual ARIA Awards, Sydney, Australia - 27 Nov 2019Wearing Collina Strada
Janelle Monae in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Mar 2020Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10491841m
Sam SmithKIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Backstage Portrait Studio, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Demi Lovato wants fans to know that it’s okay if they accidentally misgender them. They offered a sincere thanks for those who are trying.

Demi Lovato28, penned a heartfelt message to fans who may have accidentally used the “Dancing With The Devil” singer’s wrong pronouns since they came out as non-binary. They tweeted the message to fans on Tuesday July 13, where they wrote that “It’s all about your intention,” when trying to remember their pronouns. “I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process,” they wrote at the end of their statement.

Demi wrote that it’s completely normal for people to have some trouble getting used to using the right pronouns, and they can make the same mistake from time to time. “If you misgender me — that’s okay,” the singer wrote. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

Besides letting people know that mistakes will happen, Demi also told fans to keep being conscious about using the right pronouns, and it’ll become second nature. “As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally,” they wrote.

Demi sported a mullet to the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Demi Lovato Through The Years: Photos Of Their Transformation

Demi Lovato 'Twilight' Film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 17 Nov 2008
Demi Lovato Singer Demi Lovato poses as she arrives at Disney's Concert For Hope, a benefit concert supporting cancer research and treatment programs of City Of Hope, in Los AngelesDisney Concert For Hope, Los Angeles, USA
Demi LovatoDisney's City of Hope Benefit Concert, Universal City, California, America - 14 Sep 2008Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato were just some of the tween stars who performed at Disney’s Concert For Hope Benefit Concert at Universal City. The aim of the concert was to aid the cancer research and treatment programs carried out by the City of Hope cancer centre. The star-studded performance continues a trend of charitable giving to the organisation from both Disney and Miss Cyrus; last year Disney donated $1 from every ticket sold during Cyrus’ highly successful “Best of Both Worlds” concert tour - raising more than $1 million.

The tweet was the first time that Demi assured fans it’s okay if they mix up their pronouns. The “Sober” singer came out as non-binary and announced their intention to change pronouns on the first episode of their podcast 4D, which was released on May 19. “Over the past year and a half, I have been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them,” they said.

Prior to coming out as non-binary and changing their pronouns, Demi first came out as pansexual when they spoke to comedian Joe Rogan on the March 27 episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. The two were discussing adoption, when the singer said that they could see themselves with a partner of any gender. “I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud. Why can’t we just say queer, y’all? Nah, I’m just kidding,” they said.