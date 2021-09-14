G-Eazy Arrested For Assault After Alleged Bottle-Smashing NYC Bar Fight

Rapper G-Eazy was arrested on Monday, Sept. 13, after an alleged fight with two men inside a bar within The Standard Hotel in NYC.

Rapper G-Eazy was arrested and charged with assault on Sept. 13, a NYPD spokesperson confirmed to HollywoodLife. TMZ and Page Six were first to report the news, saying the arrest came as a result of a nightclub brawl that left one person needing stitches in his head.

While HollywoodLife hasn’t independently confirmed the details of the fight, the NYPD spokesperson did tell us the following: “He was arrested on September 13th inside of 233 West 10 Street (Standard Hotel) for punching a 32 year old male and a 29 year old male.” We also reached out to G-Eazy’s rep for a comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.

The rapper’s crew allegedly clashed with another group at the Standard hotel early Friday morning, on Sept. 10, while both parties were celebrating New York Fashion Week inside the Boom Boom Room, according to Page Six.

At around 12:40 a.m. “something set someone off”, a source told Page Six. They also claimed that “someone in G-Eazy’s crew” hit socialite Daniel Chetrit, who’s friends with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, over the head with a bottle. While G-Eazy was “charged with assault”, it’s not yet clear if anyone else was charged, or if Daniel Chetrit was one of the two men that G-Eazy allegedly assaulted.

The rapper, whose arrest went down at 5:30pm ET as celebrities were seen arriving at the Met Gala, is set to go before a judge at a later date. Police further told Page Six that none of the people G-Eazy allegedly punched were hospitalized. Daniel Chetrit, however, did need stitches.

Interestingly, The Standard was also where Jay-Z and Solange Knowles got into their 2014 elevator fight.