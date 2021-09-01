Demi Lovato Reveals They Slid Into ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire’s DMs To Shoot Their Shot

Demi Lovato once asked out ‘Shitt’s Creek’ star Emily Hampshire via Instagram DM — but things didn’t go exactly as the singer had planned.

Demi Lovato, 29, came oh so close to having a romance with Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire, 40. Well, sort of. The “Anyone” songstress recently welcomed Emily as a guest on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, and the two stars reminisced on how their first-ever interaction occurred when Demi messaged the actress on Instagram. “You slid in my DMs and you said, ‘Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime,’ ” Emily recalled, before confirming that Demi was indeed reaching out for romantic reasons. “And then you said, ‘And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.’ You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that.”

Demi had no shame in admitting that they did just what Emily claimed, and recalled how they tried to fight back against Emily’s notions that their 11-year age difference would be an obstacle in a potential romance between the two. “You also said, ‘Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.’ And then right after you were like, ‘I don’t mean you’re the Holland Taylor!’ ” Emily said, speaking on the 32-year age difference between the two actresses. “I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be,” Emily added.

Demi laughed off the initial interaction, joking to Emily, “A non-binary person can dream. And they, she, I at the time was a ‘she,’ she was dreaming big. I was like, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ And I made a really good friend. You’re a dope friend, and I’m happy we became friends.” Emily echoed Demi’s remarks about their special friendship, telling the singer, “Me too. I wish you weren’t 29!”

Also during the chat, Demi and Emily connected on how they’re both currently single. Demi, as fans may recall, broke off their engagement to fiancé Max Ehrich in Sept. 2020. Demi then came out as pansexual and non-binary. Meanwhile, Emily, who also identifies as pansexual, split from singer Teddy Geiger in June 2019, seven months after they got engaged. “I went through a difficult breakup and it kind of forced me to really go to therapy and look at myself because I was all about the other person, and that was something that I did before that person that I didn’t recognize,” Emily shared to Demi. “But everything was about me not having any needs and any self. And now that I’ve finally gotten to, after lots of expensive, expensive therapy, I’ve gotten to a place that I love me so much and doing what I want to do, that I’m scared to get into a relationship. I’m worried I’m gonna just give that up.”

Demi fully agreed with Emily’s sentiments about enjoying their alone time while being single. “I’ve gotten to that point too where I’m like, ‘But wait, I really love my Grey’s Anatomy marathons that I have by myself,’ ” the former Sonny With a Chance actress said. “I don’t know if someone who I date is going to be interested in that. I don’t want to ever sacrifice who I am at the expense of being in a relationship with someone else.”