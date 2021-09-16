Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North West Wishes She Was An Only Child: It’s A ‘Struggle’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her kids’ unique personalities, revealing her eldest child North is a total ‘goth girl.’

North West is growing up so quickly, and has developed a very unique personality, mom Kim Kardashian revealed. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim, 40, and Kanye West, 44, has been known to rock fake face tattoos and edgy outfits, which her proud mom described as a “goth girl” aesthetic. “She puts fake tattoos on her face, she’s into Hot Topic, she listens to Black Sabbath, she’s just like a full goth girl,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres in a preview for the Sept. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also noted that North sometimes wishes she didn’t have three younger siblings: Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. “I thought she would grow out of her ‘I want to be an only child’ phase. She hasn’t,” Kim said. “It’s a struggle even to go to school, there’ll be times when she’s like ‘I’m not riding in the car with my brother’ so morning drop off has to be a fun thing.”

Kim explained that she was the “carpool mom” and would “go to three homes every morning to pickup” her nieces and nephews for school. “She wants her own music, she wants her own vibes,” Kim said of North. The mother-daughter duo have a very special relationship. The reality star tends to document her fun moments with North on social media, and that was no different when it came time to ring in North’s 8th birthday in June.

Kim shared a string of snaps of the duo in vintage apparel. “My first born baby North is 8 years old today!” Kim wrote. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and I so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life!” the proud mom added. “I’ve never met anyone like you! We cannot wait to see what North cooks up for her birthday next year!”