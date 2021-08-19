North West, 8, Rocks Wild Fake Face Tattoos In New Selfies With Mom Kim Kardashian

See Pics

North West had some unique fake ink sketched on her face as she posed for a couple cute selfies in the car with mom Kim Kardashian.

North West tried out a very different look for a series of new selfies taken on Thursday (Aug. 19) with mom Kim Kardashian. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim, 40, and Kanye West, 44, looked adorable while rocking some fake face tattoos as she struck a few cute poses in the backseat of a car. Kim snapped the selfies of her eldest child, who had her hair done up in stylish braids. See the pics below!

North’s creative, but temporary, black face tattoos included spiders, a crescent moon and the initials “ALT.” She also had ink of a barbed wire sketched on her left arm. North made a funny face and held up the peace sign towards the camera for the first snapshot taken by her mom. They showed off slightly similar poses in the second snapshot, and in the third, Kim gave her followers a closer look at North’s face tattoos, albeit the blurry footage.

Kim used a simple alien emoji to caption her post, a likely reference to her daughter’s atypical look. The SKIMS founder and North got lots of compliments for their cute mother-daughter snapshots from fans. “Beautiful pic,” one follower said on Kim’s post, while another said, “I like it!” — and it’s safe to assume they meant North’s array of tattoos. The official account for Kardashian Kloset also commented, dropping a string of pink heart emojis.

Kim has a very special relationship with her eldest child. The reality star tends to document her fun moments with North on social media, and that was no different when it came time to ring in North’s 8th birthday in June. For that loving occasion, Kim posted a string of snapshots of the mother-daughter duo in vintage apparel. “My first born baby North is 8 years old today!” Kim wrote. “North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and I so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!”

“You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life!” the proud mom added. “I’ve never met anyone like you!” We cannot wait to see what North cooks up for her birthday next year!”