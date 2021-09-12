Billie Eilish Rocks Stylish Black Sweater Dress & Boots At 2021 MTV VMAs — Pics

Billie Eilish stepped on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a black sweater dress while confidently posing for photographers.

Billie Eilish, 19, is making quite the impression at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! The talented singer showed up to the event in a loose and stylish black sweater top with a black dress underneath as well as black socks and boots. Her shoulder-length blonde locks were down with bangs across her forehead and she was the epitome of classic beauty with natural-looking makeup.

Billie happily posed on the red carpet of the event by hamming it up and smiling for cameras while tilting her head to the side at some points. She also gave off serious facial expressions that helped to flaunt her confidence and readiness for the exciting night.

Billie’s appearance at the VMAs comes as she celebrates being nominated for five awards. The categories include Best Pop Video for “Therefore I Am,” Video For Good for “Your Power,” Song Of Summer for “Happier Than Ever,” Best Direction for “Your Power,” and Best Latin Video for ““Lo Vas A Olvidar” with Rosalia. Her “Therefore I Am” video is also nominated for Best Cinematography.

Before she rocked this year’s VMAs, Billie made headlines for her latest hair makeover. The “Ocean Eyes” crooner chopped off her long blonde locks to reveal a shorter shaggy style that included bangs and went down to the middle of her neck. She debuted the look on social media in Aug. and fans seemed to love it, leaving a lot of sweet responses full of compliments.

Billie’s latest fashion and hair choices come just weeks after she released her new album, Happier Than Ever. She celebrated the release with a party on July 29 and looked incredible in her sexy outfit of choice. It included a beige corset top with a black lacy bra underneath as well as black leather pants and a sheer black cardigan that topped things off in the best way. It proved she can pull off just about any look and we’re loving every one of them!