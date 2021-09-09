Watch

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Rare & Emotional Footage Of Son Edu’s Birth On His 1st Birthday — Watch

Baldwin family
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin New York Philharmonic Fall Gala, New York, USA - 07 Oct 2019
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021
Hilaria Badlwin and Alec Baldwin 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin New York Special Screening of "Crown Vic" Hosted by Screen Media and Producer Alec Baldwin, USA - 06 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Hilaria Baldwin celebrated her son Edu’s 1st birthday with a video of the emotional moment she held her second-youngest child after he was born.

Hilaria Baldwin‘s son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas is already a year old! The wife of Alec Baldwin, with whom she shares six children, celebrated her second-youngest child’s 1st birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 8. by sharing a video to Instagram from the day of Edu’s birth. In the footage, Hilaria, 37, began crying tears of joy as she held her baby boy in her arms for the very first time. “From our first meeting to the first birthday…we love this little human so much 💛,” she captioned her post.

Hilaria’s video also included a few recent clips of the former yoga instructor spending some quality time in the house with baby Edu. Fans also got a brief look at Edu’s birthday party, which featured a delicious looking cake and appearances from Alec, 63, and the couple’s five other children: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, and Lucia, 6 months.

Hilaria also marked Edu’s big day with another adorable snapshot that showed the 1-year-old in the bath. Edu had a big smile on his face while he was looking up at the family’s cat, which was crawling on the bathtub beside the birthday boy. Hilaria captioned that cute shot, which can be seen HERE, “Happy 1st birthday to my beautiful Eduardo Pau Lucas 💕. You are my son, my love, my rainbow.”

Hilaria & Alec Baldwin with their kids
Hilaria & Alec Baldwin with their kids (Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Hilaria welcomed her fifth child, Edu, with Alec in Sept. 2020, and just three months later, they welcomed her sixth child, Lucia, via surrogate. She clearly has her hands full at home, but Hilaria has joked in the past about the possibility of still expanding her family. “I have more than enough on my plate with 6 kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more? Don’t worry: I’m kidding,” she said in June in the caption of an Instagram photo, which featured the mom of six snuggling one of her youngest babies.