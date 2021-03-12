Alec Baldwin Cradles His Newborn Baby Girl In His Arms In 1st First Daddy-Daughter Photo

Alec Baldwin showed how he’s a proud girl dad, lovingly holding his new baby daughter Lucia in a heartwarming first photo.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin finally have the second daughter they’ve been longing for. The 37-year-old former yoga instructor shared the first photo of her 62-year-old actor husband cradling their new little girl Lucia in a Mar. 12 Instagram photo. He was seen looking down at the pink onesie-clad infant with so much love. Hilaria revealed on Mar. 1 that the pair had welcomed a baby daughter, just six months after she gave birth to the couple’s fourth son, Eduardo.

Alec joked about his brood of six children — now including two infants — when he reposted the photo to his Instagram page. Poking fun at himself, he wrote “Frankenstein wonders when he and the missus might cross the finish line in the Baby Olympiad…@hilariabaldwin” in the caption.

Initially fans wondered how the couple were able to welcome a new baby into the household so soon after Hilaria had given birth. She seemed to hint that they possibly used a surrogate in a Mar. 4 Instagram post showing the two babies in a crib together. Hilaria explained how the family had wanted a baby sister for eldest child Carmen, 7, for so long, and finally she was here. The brunette beauty had been pregnant with a daughter in 2019, when she suffered a miscarriage in November of that year.

“The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them,” Hilaria wrote in the caption next to the photo of the couple’s babies.

“Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing — we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much,” she added. In addition to Carmen, Edu and Lucia, Alec and Hilaria are parents to sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2. Alec has an adult daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.