Hilaria Baldwin, Mom of 6, Jokes She Could Be Up For Another Baby: ‘What’s One More’

Hilaria Baldwin took to her Instagram story to share an adorable cozy photo of her and one of her six children and cheekily admitted sweet moments with them make her think of having a seventh baby.

Hilaria Baldwin, 37, is loving being a mom and sometimes the precious times make her think of having another one – but not seriously! The wife of Alec Baldwin, with whom she shares six children, including daughters Carmen Gabriela, 7, and three-month-old María Lucía Victoria, as well as sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and nine-month-old Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, shared a sweet photo to Instagram this week and joked about adding to her brood.

“I have more than enough on my plate with 6 kids, but it is moments like this where I’m like: What’s one more? Don’t worry: I’m kidding,” she wrote along with a laughing emoji over a cute photo of her snuggling one of her youngest babies. Check out the pic and comment HERE!

Hilaria welcomed her fifth child, Edu, with 63-year-old Alec in Sept. and just three months later, they welcomed her sixth child MariLu via surrogate. The doting mom posted a pic with all six children in celebration of Mother’s Day last month. She wrote about how it was taking the photo and gushed over her love for them in the caption.

“I almost gave myself the gift of not trying to get a Mother’s Day photo of all 6 of them…because YOU CAN IMAGINE HOW NUTS THAT IS 🤪! But, they were actually great sports and I’m glad we made the effort—it goes so fast after all, right?,” she captioned the memorable photo.

Before posting her latest photo, Hilaria and Alec made headlines when they showed up to the premiere of The Boss Baby 2: Family Business in New York City with all of their children. The family of right wore matching tuxedos as they posed for photos on the blue carpet of the June 23rd event. Some of their kids even carried black briefcase props and wore sunglasses to cap off the looks.