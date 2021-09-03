See Message

Zoe Kravitz Calls Out ‘Strangers On The Internet’ Amidst Buzz About Romance With Channing Tatum

Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock/Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Zoe Kravitz New York Red Carpet Premiere for Season 2 of HBO's "BIG LITTLE LIES", USA - 29 May 2019
Zoe Kravitz 'Big Little Lies' TV show season two premiere, Arrivals, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 29 May 2019 Wearing Saint Laurent same outfit as catwalk model *10120652o
Zoe Kravitz Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Zoe Kravitz Hulu Upfront Presentation, Scarpetta restaurant, Arrivals, New York, USA - 01 May 2019 Wearing Supreme, Shirt View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Amid speculation that Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are dating, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star took a thinly veiled shot at ‘strangers’ speculating about her personal life.

Don’t believe everything you see. That was apparently the message that Zoë Kravitz wanted to send on Sept. 2. Among her rumored relationship with Channing Tatum, Zoë, 32, shared a quote to her Instagram. “Don’t forget to pretend to have your sh-t together for a stranger on the Internet today,” read the non-motivational quote. Zoë captioned the post with a question, asking, “Why are we like this tho?”

The message seemed to resonate with her friends and followers. “On it,” wrote iconic voice actress Cree Summer. “Love you,” added Juliette Lewis, along with a string of emojis. Zoe Saldana posted a string of “raising hands” emojis, celebrating Kravitz’s message. Others resonated with how they’re a “first-class mess here,” and how some have “stopped pretending.” “I can’t even pretend to have my sh-t together. That’s way too much work,” added another.

There was one fan who clapped back at Zoë’s comment: “Girl your summer so far has looked magical. Let’s not, lol.” Clearly, the fan was talking about how Zoë seemed to have found a new love with Channing, 41. The two have been working together on Zoë’s directorial film debut, Pussy Island, but that working relationship apparently turned into something more. The first talk of romance came in mid-August when the two were spotted riding around New York City, Zoë clinging to Channing while riding on the back of his bicycle.

They continued their NYC adventure the following day, and the paparazzi photographed Channing carrying many bags to Zoë’s car. Mere days after that, Channing and Zoë were photographed leaving a supermarket after picking up some household items. As Channing pushed a shopping cart, Zoë carried two bouquets of flowers. The couple was also spotted getting coffee together, with Channing turning on the charm to make Zoë laugh.

Related Gallery

Channing Tatum -- Pics Of The Actor

Channing Tatum 'Logan Lucky' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 21 Aug 2017
Channing TatumInnovator Awards, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2018
Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Opening Night, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA - 21 Apr 2017

(Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock/Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

This rumored romance comes at a time when both Zoë and Channing are recently single. The Magic Mike actor split from his on-again/off-again girlfriend Jessie J in October 2020. In January 2021, Zoë filed for divorce, ending her and Karl Glusman’s 18-month marriage. Channing was also previously married to Jenna Dewan, but the couple split in 2018 and finalized their divorce the following year.

While Channing and Zoë have yet to publicly confirm their rumored relationships, some fans think Channing may have let the cat out of the bag. The 21 Jump Street star apparently followed a handful of Zoë fan accounts on Instagram — @ZoeKravitzInc, @ZoeKravitzSource, @KravitzUpdate, and @zkluv – which means his feed is now full of nothing but photos of his alleged girlfriend.