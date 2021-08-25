Zoe Kravitz Holds Flowers On Getaway With Channing Tatum After Finalizing Her Divorce

Zoe Kravitz was seen carrying bouquets of red and pink flowers while leaving a New York grocery store with Channing Tatum in their third outing this week.

Zoe Kravitz, 32, and Channing Tatum, 41, are continuing to fuel dating rumors with their latest outing. The actress and actor were recently seen leaving a supermarket in upstate New York where they appeared to pick up some household items. She was carrying two bouquets of flowers and a bag as he pushed a cart with a bag and what appeared to be paper towels and a cooking pan while walking beside her. Check out the pics HERE!

The dark-haired beauty had most of her long locks down and wore a white crop top, blue jeans, and black flat shoes during the shopping outing, while the Magic Mike star wore a dark gray T-shirt, tan pants, and white sneakers. They also both wore face masks to stay safe and looked relaxed as they headed to a car to leave the area.

Zoe and Channing’s latest grocery run is the third time they’ve been publicly seen this week. They were previously seen spending time in New York City while riding around on Channing’s BMX bike together in the East Village and after that, they were seen getting iced coffees while riding around on a different BMX bike. The hunk seemed to make the daughter of Lenny Kravitz laugh at one point as she flashed a big smile in front of cameras.

Although it’s not clear whether or not Zoe and Channing are dating, their recent hangouts come in the same week Zoe’s divorce from her husband Karl Glusman was finalized, according to Us Weekly. It happened eight months after they initially split in Dec. 2020 after less than two years of marriage. They first secretly wed in May 2019 and had a second wedding at Zoe’s dad Lenny’s estate in Paris that June in front of a star-studded guest list.

After the split, Zoe started sparking romance rumors with Channing in Jan. 2021, but a source told PEOPLE that they were just friends at the time and were working together on her directorial debut Pussy Island. “They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” the source shared with the outlet.