‘MDLLA’s David Parnes Claims ‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Has More Clothes Than Mariah Carey

‘MDLLA’s David Parnes is involved with the sale of ‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley’s home and he claims she has more clothes than Mariah Carey!

Talk about a solid Bravo cross over! Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ David Parnes, 39, is helping his pal, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley, 45, sell her current home and he says she owns more clothes than diva Mariah Carey, 52! “Finding her her house was not an easy thing,” David told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Sept. 3. “Because Dorit needs a huge closet because she has more clothes and more glam than I think I’ve ever seen in my whole life. More than Mariah Carey, I’m telling you. By the way, I’m not exaggerating. I’m being 100% honest here. It is absolutely incredible, but she has incredible taste and incredible style. She has a talent for it and the truth is, in order to have found them the house they’re in right now, they’re are a lot of boxes that had to be checked.”

According to DailyMail, Dorit and husband PK listed their Encino mansion back in Sept. of 2020 for $9.5M after living there just one year. The couple, who purchased the luxurious pad for $6.5M, dropped the price a month later by $1.75M hoping that would intrigue more buyers. Their plan didn’t work and they pulled it off the market only to re-list it with David again in April 2021 for $7.9M as they currently still await a buyer.

The Agency real estate mogul who works closely with his BFF co-star James Harris, 37, shares the closet is a must see for anyone with a sense of style. “I would say it’s very organized and there’s so much color,” David added. “There’s so many different things. It’s basically like walking into a store but a really cool one with even more clothes in it.”

While any woman with a taste for luxury could get lost inside the closet, the rest of the 9,000 sq. foot home isn’t too shabby. ” This house which is actually available for sale, checks all of the boxes,” David revealed. “It’s beautiful, it’s eclectic, you’ve got a huge backyard, huge swimming pool, incredible furniture. Obviously her closet is absolutely insane. It’s just really cool. I love, love her style. It’s an incredible house but it also feels like a home as well.”

Season 13 just kicked off and with Fredrik Eklund, 44, joining the cast full-time from the New York franchise, you know it’s going to be over the top and dramatic! “I think it’s honestly been great because I love change and I love a little bit of extra dynamic to just shake things up and ruffle those feathers,” David said his friend’s relocation. “Fredrik is a big personality. He’s actually a really good friend and our kids are friends as well, but when the business aspect comes into play and the pressures associated with that, it all goes a little bit crazy a little bit quickly. It goes from a 2 to a 10 in a minute.”

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursday nights at 8pm on Bravo.